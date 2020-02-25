MACON, Ga. — North Fulton and Forsyth County wrestlers put on impressive performances Feb. 13-15 at the GHSA traditional state championships, with athletes earning state titles and several schools placing in the top-10 in team scores.
Cambridge led all local programs with nine wrestlers finishing in the top-six of their weight classes to medal. The performances powered the Bears to a state runner-up finish in Class 6A team scores.
Senior Gavin Kane continued his dominance by capturing the state championship in the Class 6A 182-lb. class. The win gives Kane a state championship sweep, capturing a state title in all four years wrestling for Cambridge.
Kane won three matches by pin before beating South Paulding’s Austin Seymour in a 7-2 decision in the championship.
Evan Kurtz improved on his sixth-place performance at the 2019 state meet to place as state runner-up in the 170-lb. class. Kyle Romano also finished as state runner-up for the Bears in the 138-lb. class, and Connor McHugh was second in the 220-lb. division. The three state-runner up finishers for the Bears were beaten by a decision or major decision in their championship matches.
The Bears added to their point total with five other wrestlers medaling. Brenden Boyd (160 lb.) and Mike Hudson (195 lb.) were fourth, Cullen Kane (106 lb.) and Nick Barton (145 lb.) placed fifth, with Ben Werth taking sixth in the 120-lb. division.
Mount Pisgah placed third in team scores in Class A, led by a state championship and seven medalists.
David Bertrand bested the field in the 160.-lb class to take the state championship for the Patriots, his second with the program. The junior received a bye in the first round and won by pin in his next three matches on his way to the title.
The Bertrand family was well represented, with David’s sister, Catherine-Grace and brother, Joey, medaling in their weight classes.
Though the GHSA introduced girls wrestling divisions last season, Catherine-Grace has remained in the boys brackets and placed fourth in her weight class (113-lb.) for the second straight year. Joey, a freshman, made his debut at the GHSA state meet by placing third in the 132-lb. division.
Josh Noble (106 lb.) and Tyler Nelson (126) each placed as state runner-up for the Patriots. Noble improved on his third-place finish last year. Nelson lost a tight, 10-8 decision to Pinecrest’s Mark Metz, the defending state champ, in the finals match.
Brad Spence (138 lb.) and Shane Johnson (145 lb.) also earned medals for the Patriots.
Blessed Trinity wrestlers had impressive showings with senior Jackson Filipowicz ending his high school career with a state championship in the Class 4A 285-lb. category.
Filipowicz earned a pin, 7-2 decision and a 13-3 major decision to advance to the state championship meet against White County’s Devin Sullens, where he earned a 4-1 decision to secure the title.
Patrick Riordan placed fourth in the 126-lb. class with three wins ahead of a loss by a 6-2 decision in the third-place match.
Mavrick Torrico was fifth in the 182-lb. class, with Aaron Werkheiser (152 lb.) finishing sixth. Kevin Daniels (132 lb.) and Gunner Filipowicz (145 lb.) also placed sixth after forfeiting their fifth-place matches due to injury.
Blessed Trinity was sixth in team scores for Class 4A.
BT’s region rival Denmark had two wrestlers place in the top-five. Arthur Madsen placed third in the 220-lb. division and Zack Recker was fifth in the 113-lb. class.
North Forsyth was led by Dylan Lyerly who won an all Forsyth County final for a state title. Lyerly took on Lambert’s Thomas Dossett for the 220-lb. state title and took a sudden victory, 5-3, after the crosstown rivals were deadlocked after regulation.
Bentley Wheeler also reached a state finals match in the 160-lb. class. Wheeler won his opening three matches by pin but lost in the title match by fall.
Tate Bissell won his second straight medal, placing sixth in the 152-lb. class, and Sophia Eglian finished fourth for the Raiders in the girls 142-lb. division.
In addition to Dossett’s state runner-up finish, Davis Dobbs was sixth in the 120-lb. class for Lambert.
Pinecrest Academy had two wrestlers from the same family take home state championships. Mark and Joseph Metz each took the title in their weight divisions.
After winning Pinecrest’s first wrestling state title last year, Mark repeated his championship in the 126-lb. division. After winning a 6-0 decision and a 10-2 major decision, Metz took down Mount Pisgah’s Tyler Nelson in a 10-8 decision in the finals match.
Joseph took his opening two matches by pin to reach the 152-lb. finals and took a 4-3 decision to stand atop the podium.
Another set of brothers led Roswell with Davie and Christian Cartier notching top-five placements.
David reached the 132-lb. finals with a win by pin, 6-0 decision and 13-5 major decision. In the finals match, he fell by major decision to a Collins Hill wrestler to finish as state runner-up.
After winning by technical fall and a pin, Christian was beaten twice in a sudden victory but rebounded with a 9-3 decision over a Camden County opponent in the fifth-place match.
Johns Creek had two medalists at the state meet. Nima Rezaei was fourth in the 170-lb. weight class, and Mark Maruszak (195 lb.) was fifth.
Chattahoochee sent four wrestlers to the state meet with Nate Bukovich medaling for the Cougars in the 195-lb. class.
After taking his opening two matches, Bukovich was pinned in the semifinals but won a 13-3 major decision over Maruszak of John Creek to reach the third-place match. Bukovich then took down another North Fulton wrestler, Cambridge’s Mike Hudson, to place third.
Dunwoody’s Charles McCown (220 lb.) placed fourth. McCown fell in the quarterfinals but won three straight matches by pin to reach the third-place match where he lost an 8-2 decision.
