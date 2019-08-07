By CONNER EVANS
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A set of twins who graduated from Chamblee Charter High School in 2015 were signed to Major League Baseball contracts last month after playing at small Georgia colleges.
Christopher Burgess signed with the Baltimore Orioles July 12, and brother Brenton Burgess signed with the Atlanta Braves on July 22. Both players have been assigned to the rookie level Gulf Coast League for their respective teams.
“It’s an unbelievable story,” their father, Caesar Burgess, said. “They’ve been playing baseball since they were 5 years old.”
During his career at Chamblee Charter High School, Brenton had a .305 batting average, with 65 RBI and five home runs. Christopher had a .300 career batting average, 50 RBI and six home runs. The twins also played football in high school, Brenton starting at quarterback and Christopher playing wide receiver and linebacker.
Brenton went on to play for Georgia Gwinnett College, where he batted .347 and had six home runs last season. He also helped Gwinnett on their run to fourth place in the 2019 Association of Independent Institutions championship. He was selected for first team All-Association for his conference.
Brenton was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2016 and the New York Yankees in 2017, but he chose to stay in school. Instead, he started his professional career with the Braves. Brenton had the bigger profile of the twins, so his father said he was even more surprised when Christopher received interest this summer.
Christopher played at Middle State Georgia University, where he will forego his senior season to play for the Orioles. In 2019, he batted .217 with 25 RBI and three home runs. On the defensive end, he started at catcher and threw out 24 out of 46 runners attempting to steal.
Christopher was signed because of his strong arm, his father said. His work on the defensive end is his greatest skill, he said.
Brenton played mostly shortstop in college, but the Braves have him pegged as a pitcher, playing him in a relief role for now. He boasts a 96 mph fastball, but will have to adjust from being an everyday player, his father said.
Their father has coached varsity basketball at Chamblee High School for 18 years, and said the reason for their love of baseball came from their mother, Brenda.
“She’s at every game.” he said. “She’s their biggest cheerleader, critic and coach. She’s tough on them. She doesn’t miss a game at all.”
The twins were set to play against each other for the first time as pros this week.
