MILTON, Ga. — Milton defensive lineman Lebbeus (L.T.) Overton has racked up another individual award for his standout 2020 season, earning the designation of MaxPreps’ National Sophomore of the Year.
Overton reportedly led all players in the state in sacks (21.5).
Over half of the sophomore’s 70 total tackles on the season were solo (41) and for a loss (38). He was a constant presence in the backfield with 26 quarterback hurries and six caused fumbles.
The MaxPreps’ award for the 6-foot-5, 255-lb. defensive end bookmarks the start of the 2020 season in which he was named the top overall prospect in the nation for the Class of 2023.
Overton was named the Region 5-7A Player of the Year and earned spots on the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Class 7A All-State team and on Score Atlanta’s All-Classification team.
Milton compiled an 11-1 record in 2020 with Overton and won the program’s third consecutive region championship.
The sophomore has not been resting on his laurels in the off-season, though. He’s an integral part of Milton’s basketball squad. The Eagles (16-2) are the top-ranked team on the hardwoods in Class 7A and ranked No. 2 overall in all classifications by MaxPreps.
Recently, Overton scored 14 points with 17 rebounds in Milton’s 66-63 overtime win over Cherokee in a battle for the top spot in the Region 5-7A standings.
The Eagles are primed for a fourth region title in five years and to make another deep playoff run.
With Overton’s contributions as a freshman last season, the Eagles went 26-5 and earned a spot in the Class 7A semifinals.
