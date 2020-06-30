MILTON, Ga. — The full extent of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the 2020 high school football season is yet to be seen, but at least one major local event will have a drastically different look this year.
The Freedom Bowl, a Labor Day weekend slate of games at Milton High School, will not feature a collection of teams from around the nation this year. Instead, the competition will feature two games pitting local teams against one another instead of six games that included several nationally ranked teams.
The Freedom Bowl was first held in 2018 with the aim to create a premier high school football showcase for some of the nation’s top programs while simultaneously raising awareness and financial support for military veterans. Over the last two seasons, it has featured around two dozen teams, many nationally ranked and state champions.
This year’s event might not have the same pageantry as years past, which included military vehicles on the sidelines, sparks and smoke flying as teams entered the field and other pomp and circumstance. However, Milton Athletic Director Gary Sylvestri said it is still vital for helping to continue growing the event and helping nearby programs who had games against out-of-state opponents cancelled.
Both Hapeville Charter and Johns Creek were set to play teams from other states, but with COVID-19, both programs recently had to fill holes in their schedule. Now, the two teams will compete in the Freedom Bowl.
Milton and Johns Creek will play Thursday, Sept. 8, and North Forsyth is set to face Hapeville Charter on Friday, Sept. 9.
North Forsyth was already scheduled to compete in the Freedom Bowl.
The schedule changes for Johns Creek and Milton go beyond the event.
Milton will no longer travel Washington, D.C. to take on St. John’s College High School on Sept. 12 as originally planned. Instead, the Eagles will play Hapeville Charter at home.
Another Milton game against an out-of-state opponent was cancelled with Life Christian Academy of Virginia no longer traveling to play in the Eagle’s Nest in September. Instead, Milton will host McEachern on Sept. 25.
Johns Creek has begun a tradition of traveling to play an out-of-state opponent and hosting a non-Georgia team under head coach Matt Helmerich. However, the pandemic has paused that practice, at least for 2020.
The Gladiators were scheduled to play Travelers Rest of South Carolina on Aug. 28 before travelling to Ramsey, New Jersey, to face Don Bosco Prep. Both games were nixed though, and Johns Creek will stay in state to host Dutchtown on Aug. 28 before battling Milton in the Freedom Bowl.
Aside from the prestige of having the event staged in Milton, the Freedom Bowl supported the local economy. Last year, 10 of the 12 participating teams were from out of state and patronized local hotels, restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. The Alpharetta Convention and Visitor’s Bureau estimated visiting players and coaches provided a $162,000 boost for the local economy, and that figure did not include families or fans making the trip.
With just four teams, all located within 50 miles of Milton, the economic benefits of this year’s event is bound to drop compared to 2019 figures.
But beyond financial factors, Sylvestri is ready to put on the altered Freedom Bowl this year and get back to some sort of regularity.
“In the crazy times, between COVID-19 and what’s going on in the world today, anytime we can get athletics back somehow, some way, it can help to build community, heal things, and we can have some normalcy for the kids,” Sylvestri said. “We’re not selfish in wanting [football] back, we are being selfish because we want kids to have some normalcy, to compete, to be together, to talk to each other. You can think back to 9-11 and beyond, and athletics is always a component of bringing people back together, and the Freedom Bowl will be a part of that.”
If the rest of the 2020 schedule goes according to plan, other local teams will still play in showcase events.
The 2020 season will kick off at West Forsyth for the Corky Kell Classic. The Wolverines are slated to host two games on Aug. 19 — Cherokee vs. Carver-Atlanta and West Forsyth vs. Mays.
On Aug. 20, Denmark will take on Tucker at Dacula in the second day of Corky Kell games.
Thanks for this story. Per @Milton HS_Football on Twitter, Milton will be playing JC on Friday, 09-04-2020 in the Freedom Bowl. You have the date as Thursday, 09-08-2020?? Here is a link to the schedule https://twitter.com/MiltonEagles_FB/status/1276620874267922433 Thanks..
