NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Milton, Roswell and Alpharetta players earned 5-7A all-region accolades for 2020 with three local athletes taking player of the year honors.
Milton defensive end LT Overton was named the Region Player of the Year in his standout sophomore campaign. Overton compiled 70 total tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, 21.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hurries and six forced fumbles.
Overton’s teammate, junior running back Jordan McDonald, was named a Co-Offensive Player of the Year with Cherokee’s AJ Swann. McDonald had 1,479 total offensive yards (1,338 rushing, 141 receiving) in 2020 with 25 total touchdowns.
Roswell senior linebacker Evan Plunkett was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year with 60 total tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two interceptions.
Milton head coach Adam Clack was named Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to their third consecutive region title.
Region Player of the Year: LT Overton, Milton sophomore defensive lineman
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Jordan McDonald, Milton junior running back/AJ Swann, Cherokee junior quarterback
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Evan Plunkett, Roswell senior linebacker/Braesen Parker, Cherokee senior linebacker
Athlete of the Year: David Daniel, Woodstock senior safety
Coach of the Year: Adam Clack, Milton
First-team offense
QB: Devin Farrell (JR), Milton
QB: Robbie Roper (JR), Roswell
RB: Keith Adams Jr. (JR), Cherokee
RB: Jake Gil (SO), Roswell
RB: Ryan Hill (JR), Roswell
TE: Zeke Moore (SO), Roswell
TE: Jack Nickel (JR), Milton
WR: Brady Bocherer (SR), Cherokee
WR: Wes Burno (SR), Woodstock
WR: Michael Fitzgerald (SR), Roswell
WR: Adarrius Harshaw (JR), Cherokee
WR: Marquis Willis (SR), Roswell
OL: Maurice Clipper (JR), Milton
OL: Trey Lednik (JR), Roswell
OL: Carter-Reid Metcalf (SR), Etowah
OL: David Oxman (SR), Alpharetta
OL: Corey Robinson (SR), Roswell
OL: Nason Simmons (SR), Cherokee
OL: Gilles Tchio (JR), Milton
ATH: Bryce Thornton (SO), Milton
First-team defense
DL: Nathan Cole (SR), Alpharetta
DL: Brett Stefan (SR), Woodstock
DL: Toby Thompson (JR), Cherokee
DL: Zack Tumminia (SR), Milton
DL: Jared Weitkamp (SR), Etowah
EDGE: Dayne Edwards (SR), Milton
EDGE: Carson Gray (SO), Woodstock
EDGE: Caleb Moran (SO), Alpharetta
ILB: Lane Cantrell (SR), Etowah
ILB: Harrison Duncan (SR), Roswell
ILB: Dylan Miller (JR) Milton
ILB: Nathanial Osorio (SR), Woodstock
OLB/NICKEL: Tyler Goddard (JR), Cherokee
OLB/NICKEL: Nick Haven (SR), Alpharetta
OLB/NICKEL: Will Ross (SR), Cherokee
S: Dillon Holifield (SR), Roswell
S: Brock Rechsteiner (SR), Etowah
S: Jaden Slocum (SR), Alpharetta
CB: Kevin Howard (SR), Alpharetta
CB: Riley Lyons (SR), Cherokee
CB: Ethan Nation (SO), Roswell
First-team special teams
K: Jason Aussin (SR), Milton
P: Caden Long (SR), Roswell
LS: Jacob Putnam (SR), Etowah
SPECIALIST: Trevor Fair (SR), Etowah
Second-team offense
QB: Ben Guthrie (SO), Alpharetta
RB: Tylan Johnson (JR), Alpharetta
RB: Kilvert Many (SR), Etowah
RB: Ryan Stephens (JR), Roswell
TE: OJ Dupree (SR), Woodstock
TE: Alex Lidback (SR), Alpharetta
WR: Matteo Carriere (JR), Alpharetta
WR: Matt Evert (SR), Milton
WR: Adam Freas (JR), Milton
WR: Debron Gatling (FR), Milton
WR: Hayden Shockley (SR), Cherokee
OL: Derrick Battle (SR), Cherokee
OL: Ryan Chandley (JR), Cherokee
OL: Tyler Douthit (SO), Woodstock
OL: Cameron Dye (SR), Milton
OL: Tate Nelms (FR), Etowah
OL: Anietie Ntekop (SR), Roswell
OL: Jevan Parara (SR), Alpharetta
ATH: Dylan Merrell (SR), Alphretta
Second-team defense
DL: Cody Butler (SR), Cherokee
DL: Connor Gay (SR), Milton
DL: John Jenness (SR), Alpharetta
DL: Jaiden Maddox (JR), Etowah
DL: Trey Roth (SR), Roswell
EDGE: Will Baskin (JR), Roswell
EDGE: Chase Morrison (FR), Roswell
EDGE: Carlos Thornton Jr. (SR), Etowah
ILB: Case Barrett (Jr), Roswell
ILB: Ryan Comeau (SR), Woodstock
ILB: AJ Crawford (JR), Milton
ILB: Austin Skinner (JR), Etowah
OLB/NICKEL: Blake Bohannon (SR), Etowah
OLB/NICKEL: Owen Pauley (JR), Milton
OLB/NICKEL: Riley Slaughter (JR), Roswell
S: Zyere Horton (JR), Milton
S: Preston Lawrence (JR), Woodstock
S: Garrett Smalley (SR), Milton
CB: Jarae Foster (SR), Woodstock
CB: Austin Tremble (SR), Cherokee
CB: Elijah Wilkerson (SR), Roswell
Second-team special teams
K: Joel Stahl (JR), Cherokee
P: Tyson Giles (SR), Woodstock
LS: Jarod Spurling (SR), Cherokee
SPECIALIST: Cam Cainon (JR), Milton
