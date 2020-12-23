overton

Milton sophomore defensive end LT Overton (9) was named the 2020 Region 5-7A Player of the Year. 

NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Milton, Roswell and Alpharetta players earned 5-7A all-region accolades for 2020 with three local athletes taking player of the year honors.

Milton defensive end LT Overton was named the Region Player of the Year in his standout sophomore campaign. Overton compiled 70 total tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, 21.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hurries and six forced fumbles.

Overton’s teammate, junior running back Jordan McDonald, was named a Co-Offensive Player of the Year with Cherokee’s AJ Swann. McDonald had 1,479 total offensive yards (1,338 rushing, 141 receiving) in 2020 with 25 total touchdowns.

Roswell senior linebacker Evan Plunkett was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year with 60 total tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two interceptions.

Milton head coach Adam Clack was named Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to their third consecutive region title.

Region Player of the Year: LT Overton, Milton sophomore defensive lineman

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Jordan McDonald, Milton junior running back/AJ Swann, Cherokee junior quarterback

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Evan Plunkett, Roswell senior linebacker/Braesen Parker, Cherokee senior linebacker

Athlete of the Year: David Daniel, Woodstock senior safety

Coach of the Year: Adam Clack, Milton

First-team offense

QB: Devin Farrell (JR), Milton

QB: Robbie Roper (JR), Roswell

RB: Keith Adams Jr. (JR), Cherokee

RB: Jake Gil (SO), Roswell

RB: Ryan Hill (JR), Roswell

TE: Zeke Moore (SO), Roswell

TE: Jack Nickel (JR), Milton

WR: Brady Bocherer (SR), Cherokee

WR: Wes Burno (SR), Woodstock

WR: Michael Fitzgerald (SR), Roswell

WR: Adarrius Harshaw (JR), Cherokee

WR: Marquis Willis (SR), Roswell

OL: Maurice Clipper (JR), Milton

OL: Trey Lednik (JR), Roswell

OL: Carter-Reid Metcalf (SR), Etowah

OL: David Oxman (SR), Alpharetta

OL: Corey Robinson (SR), Roswell

OL: Nason Simmons (SR), Cherokee

OL: Gilles Tchio (JR), Milton

ATH: Bryce Thornton (SO), Milton

First-team defense

DL: Nathan Cole (SR), Alpharetta

DL: Brett Stefan (SR), Woodstock

DL: Toby Thompson (JR), Cherokee

DL: Zack Tumminia (SR), Milton

DL: Jared Weitkamp (SR), Etowah

EDGE: Dayne Edwards (SR), Milton

EDGE: Carson Gray (SO), Woodstock

EDGE: Caleb Moran (SO), Alpharetta

ILB: Lane Cantrell (SR), Etowah

ILB: Harrison Duncan (SR), Roswell

ILB: Dylan Miller (JR) Milton

ILB: Nathanial Osorio (SR), Woodstock

OLB/NICKEL: Tyler Goddard (JR), Cherokee

OLB/NICKEL: Nick Haven (SR), Alpharetta

OLB/NICKEL: Will Ross (SR), Cherokee

S: Dillon Holifield (SR), Roswell

S: Brock Rechsteiner (SR), Etowah

S: Jaden Slocum (SR), Alpharetta

CB: Kevin Howard (SR), Alpharetta

CB: Riley Lyons (SR), Cherokee

CB: Ethan Nation (SO), Roswell

First-team special teams

K: Jason Aussin (SR), Milton

P: Caden Long (SR), Roswell

LS: Jacob Putnam (SR), Etowah

SPECIALIST: Trevor Fair (SR), Etowah

Second-team offense

QB: Ben Guthrie (SO), Alpharetta

RB: Tylan Johnson (JR), Alpharetta

RB: Kilvert Many (SR), Etowah

RB: Ryan Stephens (JR), Roswell

TE: OJ Dupree (SR), Woodstock

TE: Alex Lidback (SR), Alpharetta

WR: Matteo Carriere (JR), Alpharetta

WR: Matt Evert (SR), Milton

WR: Adam Freas (JR), Milton

WR: Debron Gatling (FR), Milton

WR: Hayden Shockley (SR), Cherokee

OL: Derrick Battle (SR), Cherokee

OL: Ryan Chandley (JR), Cherokee

OL: Tyler Douthit (SO), Woodstock

OL: Cameron Dye (SR), Milton

OL: Tate Nelms (FR), Etowah

OL: Anietie Ntekop (SR), Roswell

OL: Jevan Parara (SR), Alpharetta

ATH: Dylan Merrell (SR), Alphretta

Second-team defense

DL: Cody Butler (SR), Cherokee

DL: Connor Gay (SR), Milton

DL: John Jenness (SR), Alpharetta

DL: Jaiden Maddox (JR), Etowah

DL: Trey Roth (SR), Roswell

EDGE: Will Baskin (JR), Roswell

EDGE: Chase Morrison (FR), Roswell

EDGE: Carlos Thornton Jr. (SR), Etowah

ILB: Case Barrett (Jr), Roswell

ILB: Ryan Comeau (SR), Woodstock

ILB: AJ Crawford (JR), Milton

ILB: Austin Skinner (JR), Etowah

OLB/NICKEL: Blake Bohannon (SR), Etowah

OLB/NICKEL: Owen Pauley (JR), Milton

OLB/NICKEL: Riley Slaughter (JR), Roswell

S: Zyere Horton (JR), Milton

S: Preston Lawrence (JR), Woodstock  

S: Garrett Smalley (SR), Milton

CB: Jarae Foster (SR), Woodstock

CB: Austin Tremble (SR), Cherokee

CB: Elijah Wilkerson (SR), Roswell

Second-team special teams

K: Joel Stahl (JR), Cherokee

P: Tyson Giles (SR), Woodstock

LS: Jarod Spurling (SR), Cherokee

SPECIALIST: Cam Cainon (JR), Milton

