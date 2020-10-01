NORTH METRO ATLANTA — Marist became the latest football team to face the cancelation of a second game due to COVID-19 protocols last week.
The War Eagles will miss out on a non-region game against Chapel Hill that was slated for Oct. 2.
While all Georgia teams faced delays to begin their season, Marist joins Blessed Trinity and Forsyth Central in the group of North Metro Atlanta schools with two games canceled during the season due to COVID-19. Denmark, St. Francis and Fellowship Christian have had one game canceled.
Though Marist has shut down its program for two weeks, it will result in the loss of only one game. The team, which is 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, had scheduled a bye week Oct. 9.
The cancellation is not the first of the season for the War Eagles, but in this case, it affects only one game.
Marist was scheduled to play three-time defending state champions Blessed Trinity on Sept. 11. The game was to be the sixth edition of a series in which both teams have been ranked in the top 10 each time they have played. However, Blessed Trinity players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Titans’ season opener against Forsyth Central on Sept. 4, which forced the cancellation of that contest and BT’s ensuing matchup with Marist.
Marist did manage to find a last-minute replacement opponent for Sept. 11, handing Class A-Private’s Holy Innocents’ a 43-0 loss. The War Eagles have outscored their opponents 111-3 in three contests, with two of those wins coming against top-10 ranked teams.
After its first two games were cancelled, Blessed Trinity is also rolling to start the season. The Titans knocked off Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, the top ranked team in Class A-Private, on Sept. 19 before defeating Class 6A’s Kell 54-32 a week later.
BT’s game against Forsyth Central was one of two the Bulldogs had nixed from their slate, both coming in a bout of bad luck. After BT players tested positive for COVID-19, cancelling Central’s season opener, Etowah announced it was abandoning its matchup with the Bulldogs scheduled for Sept. 11. Central did attempt to line up an opponent following Etowah’s announcement but were unsuccessful.
The same week, Central’s second game was nixed, Denmark’s tilt with Allatoona was cancelled.
In North Fulton, St. Francis and Fellowship Christian have also lost out of a game each. St. Francis’ game against former region rivals Whitefield Academy slated for Sept. 25 was cancelled along with Fellowship Christian’s Sept. 18 game against Trinity Christian.
