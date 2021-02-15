MACON, Ga. — North Fulton and Forsyth County wrestlers had a strong showing at the 2021 GHSA traditional state championship meet Feb. 9-13 at the Macon Centreplex. Nine wrestlers stood atop the podium in their weight classes with over two dozen more earning a top-four finish.
Just a few weeks after capturing the Class A team duals state title, Mount Pisgahcompleted the sweep by taking the team championship at the traditional meet behind four state championships.
The Bertrand family was well represented with David Bertrand taking his third state championship. David needed just 35 seconds to win by fall in the 170-lb. finals to take the title and complete a 41-1 season.
Sophomore Joey Bertrand captured his first state championship, taking the 152-lb. crown after finishing as state runner-up in the 132-lb. division last year.
Catherine Grace Bertrand stuck with the boys again this year despite a girls brackets being implemented, and she remained one of the top talents in her weight class. Catherine Grace placed third in the 106-lb. division, winning a 6-4 decision to stand on the podium.
After placing as state runner-up in their weight classes last year, Josh Noble and Tyler Nelson broke through to capture state titles.
Noble went undefeated this season to win the Class A 113-lb. title. Nelson took the crown in the 132-lb. division.
The Patriots also racked up several more podium finishes. Marley Washington was the state runner-up in the 126-lb. class, and Jake Piccirilli (160-lb.) and Cole Spence (220-lb.) were third with Josh Lange placing fourth in the 138-lb. division.
Three Class 7A state finals were all-Forsyth County battles.
West Forsyth’s Dylan Fairchild defended his state championship in the 285-lb. class, downing Lambert’s Thomas Dossett for the title. Fairchild won all matches by pin to complete his second undefeated season in the highest weight class.
The 160-lb. crown also came down to two Forsyth County wrestlers. West’s Ethan Rickert took the title over Denmark’s Ethan Culbreth. Rickert also won all matches by pin.
Avery Krippner of Forsyth Central completed an undefeated season to take the 182-lb. state title in Class 7A. Krippner took down Tristan Graham of North Forsyth in the finals.
Bentley Wheeler of North Forsyth also took home a state championship, besting the field in the 152-lb. division to complete an undefeated season. Teammate Cale Bissell was fourth in the 160-lb. class.
West Forsyth was second to Camden County in Class 7A team scores. Reed Walker (106-lb.) and Noah Danforth (113-lb.) placed as state runner-up in their weight classes. Chase Murray took fourth in the 132-lb. division.
Milton’s Ben Williams completed an undefeated season to take the Class 7A 170-lb. state championship. After receiving a bye in the first round, Williams earned two wins by fall, a 4-3 decision and a major decision in the finals.
Several other local wrestlers placed as state runner-up in their weight classes.
In Class 7A, Lambert’s Dylan Lobdell was runner-up in the 145-lb. class, Forsyth Central’s Zac Redecker was second in the 195-lb. division, and Christian Cartier of Roswell was runner-up in the 152-lb. class.
Cambridge earned two state runner-up placements in Class 6A. Sebastian Shered (152-lb.) and Connor McHugh (220-lb.) finished second in their weight classes. Those performances led another strong showing by Cambridge, which finished fourth in 6A team scores. Cullen Kane (132-.lb) and Evan Kurtz (170-lb.) placed third, with Nick Barton finishing fourth in the 160-lb. class.
Other notable finishes include Lambert’s Jacob Zearfoss placing third in the 7A 138-lb. class, with teammate Lucas Teillon fourth in the 152-lb. category. Denmark’s Joshua Wayland was fourth in the 7A 106-lb. class.
Cambridge’s Lindsey Noble had the top finish among local competitors in the girls brackets. Noble pinned Centennial’s Citlaila Salas-Abrego in the third-place match in the 122-lb. class.
