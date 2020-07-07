NORTH METRO ATLANTA — North Fulton and Forsyth County swimmers were well represented on the 2019-20 National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association’s All-America list released July 6. The list honors the top 100 teams and individual swimmers based on their fastest time during the season in high school competition. Due to the coronavirus, some states did not hold or complete high school swim and dive seasons.
In boys competition, West Forsyth’s Jack Aikins proved to be one of the top freestyle swimmers in the country. Aikins earned GHSA state championship titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle in February, and his times were among the top five in the county. Aikins’ 43.27 in the 100-yard event was good for second fastest nationally, and his 19.74 in the 50-yard race was fourth fastest.
Aikins also led West Forsyth’s 200-yard freestyle relay team to All-American status along with fellow junior Brett Sasser and sophomores Griffin Egolf and Owen Holland. The team also placed 13th nationally in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Several North Fulton boys relay teams were also named All-Americans. Alpharetta’s Charles Lu, Nathan Jin, Phillip Kuznetsove and Jerry Wu earned a top-50 placement in the nation in the 400-yard freestyle relay, and Lu, Jin, Peter Meng and Liam Clarke were 76th in the 200-yard event.
Andrew Simmons, Jason Bao, Preston Browne and Jason Steel of Johns Creek earned the honors in the 200-yard medley relay. Bao, Steel, David His and Taylor Eaton were 77th nationally in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Simmons was 18th nationally in the 200-yard individual medley and 69th in the 100-yard backstroke. Lambert’s Daniel Gallagher also earned All-American honors in the same events, placing 42nd in the individual medley and 81st for his backstroke time.
Centennial’s Sebastian Sergile earned All-American status with a 1:39.98 in the 200-yard freestyle, good for 77th in the nation, and his 4:31.46 in the 500-yard event earned him the 64th fastest time in the 2019-20 season.
The Cambridge girls swim and dive team earned its first team state championship in February, and several of its athletes were named All-Americans in the title pursuit.
Freshman Sophie Brison, sophomore Claire Kerber, junior Jayla Brown and senior Abigail Grottle were earned national recognition in the 200-yard medley relay with the 64th best time in the country.
Grottle was also an All-American in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. Brison was in the top 40 in the nation in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley. The pair won four combined individual titles at the 2020 GHSA state meet.
Centennial also had two swimmers earn national honors. Junior Madeline Singletary was 65th in that nation in the 500 free and Katharine Ward was 49th in the 100 breast.
Johns Creek’s girls team was represented on the All-American list by Adeline Farrington. The senior capped off her high school career with the 13th-fastest time in the nation in the 100-yard breaststroke and was 70th in the individual medley.
Alpharetta’s Alicia Henry placed among the top swimmers in the nation in the 100-yard breaststroke. The junior’s time of 1:00.56 was fourth fastest among all high school girls swimmers and earned her the GHSA state title in February.
Forsyth County had two girls swimmers named All-Americans. North Forsyth’s Hailey Galbraith was 56th nationally in the 50 free and Lambert freshman Ella Jones was 85th in the 500 free. Galbraith is a two-time state championship winner in the 50 free.
