CARROLTON, Ga. — Dozens of North Fulton and Forsyth County runners competed at the 2020 GHSA cross-country state meet Nov. 6-7 at Carrolton High School.
Cambridge boys captured the programs second team state championship in four years, and South Forsyth’s Carmel Yonas won the Class 7A state title.
This year’s state meet was the first in which Class 7A teams earned berths in the finals based on region competition. Area meets had been used to determine qualifying in prior years.
Class 7A boys
Milton was led by a podium finish from Hayden Marshall who placed third overall at 16:16.42. Marshall has steadily improved his state meet performances after placing 26th in 2018 and 17th last year.
The Eagles were fifth in team scores will all five runners in the top-75. Jack Petkash finished 26th just ahead of teammate Connor Brunson with Cory Chambers placing 64th and Lorin Tady in 74th.
Denmark led Forsyth County schools in teams scores by placing fourth, led by Ethan Ashley who finished sixth. Tavian Anderson (23rd), Chinmay Dongari (33rd), Xavier Anderson (35th) and Hayden Hare (48th) also scored for the Danes.
South Forsyth’s Nate Verska matched the War Eagles’ team placement by finishing 9th ahead of teammates Ben Bergey (49th), Pujith Veeravelli (65th) Sebastian Elisan (67th) and Sam Gullo (84th).
Roswell was 12th in team scores and led by top-30 finishes from Christain Cartier (25th) and Christian Jimenez (28th). Matthew Brunner (62nd), William Ulhmeye (76th) and Owen Roberts (104th) also scored for the Hornets.
Lambert edged West Forsyth by 36 points to place 13th in team scores. Colin Chapman (42nd), JT Pentland (58th), Calvin Stilwell (63rd), Hayden Nicholson (66th) and Lucas Bekele (72nd) scored for the Longhorns.
West Forsyth was led by a 17th place finish from Tyler Doty with all five scoring runners in the top-100. Trent Bell was 39th ahead of Aidan Portelli in 88th, Paul Griffin in 94th and Will Connor, who placed 99th overall.
Class 7A girls
South Forsyth sophomore Carmel Yonas captured the 7A state championship, outpacing the field by nearly 17 seconds at 18:48.89. Yonas was 11th in the 2019 state meet.
Yonas’ placement allowed South to edge Harrison by two points to place third in team scores.
Isabel Yonas also earned a top-10 by placing eighth with Emma O’Conner in 39th. Siena Brennan was 60th and Janisha Patil finished 69th to round out South’s scoring.
Lambert placed eight in team scores with Charlotte Lawson leading the team by placing ninth. Amanda Feeney (26th), Isabelle Gaharan (46th), Bella Cammarota (72nd) and Caroline Harris (75th) scored for the Longhorns.
Milton continued its streak of placing in the top-10 in team scores with 225 points, good for ninth.
Calista Cacciatore led the Eagles in 30th ahead of teammates Audrey Nichols (40th), Ella Grace Malcom (56th) Farrah Frith (61st) and Jessica Albregts (68th).
West Forsyth had all five runners place in the top-100 to earn 10th in team scores. Brooke Simon (21st), Rachel Murray (33rd), Ava Krogman (58th), Sophia Slavov (67th) and Cami Merkel (91st) scored for the Wolverines.
Roswell was 15 points behind West to place 11th in team scores, led by Lynley Blocker in 23rd and Melanie Tribick in 29th. Tara Goff placed 51st ahead of teammates Mariana Ornelas in 80th and Julia Haley, who finished 102nd.
Denmark’s Morgan Grace Sheffield was third overall in the state meet with a time of 19:44.18. The freshman led the Danes to 12th in team scores.
Jessica Perriello also had a strong showing for Denmark by placing 14th. Kendall Hilyer (90th), Olivia Edge (93rd) and Jade Lopez (106th) also scored.
Class 6A boys
Cambridge boys captured the program’s second state championship in four years by placing all five scoring runners in the top-27. Caelan Jones led the Bears at 17:48.37, good for 19th place overall, with four teammates in tow. Cole Suplee (21st), Kaine Dudley (23rd), Lyle Donovan (24th) and Colby Jones (27th) all finished within six seconds of Jones to give the Bears the state title with a 9-point advantage over South Effingham.
The Chattahoochee boys also had a strong showing placing sixth in team scores. Joey Cartagena led the Cougars by placing 15th overall ahead of teammates Suraj Edara (39th), Diego Santiago (43rd), Patrick Cardwell (56th) and Daniel Keever (57th).
Barrett McAree ran individually for Centennial and placed 87th overall at 19:00.1
Class 6A girls
After three straight state titles, Cambridge girls came up just short of a four-peat Nov. 6. The Bears were outpaced by Pope and Allatoona and took third in team scores. Anna Filipek placed 17th overall for the second straight year at the state meet ahead of Katie Malone in 20th. Faith Hirschi (26th), Disha Baglodi (43rd) and Isabel Filipek (47th) also scored for the Bears.
Johns Creek’s Agam Horowitz ran individually and placed 37th with a time of 21:59.47.
Class 5A boys
Blessed Trinity continued its streak of placing in the top-5 in team scores and bested their 2019 score to earn third in their new classification.
Adam Wade led BT and improved 15 spots over last year’s state meet finish to earn fourth overall at 16:41.37. Ben Rothering placed 10th with teammate Zack Burke 10 seconds behind in 14th. Ron Miller placed 19th with Colin Shank in 33rd to round out the scoring for BT.
Northview was 17th out of 27 teams and led by Joseph Cunningham who placed 71st. Andrew Skeens (89th), Brady Beane (93rd), Andrew Tenbrink (104th) and Andrew Gavin (113th) also scored for the Titans.
Class 5A girls
Blessed Trinity had a stellar performance in the girls 5A meet but fell just short of St. Pius X for the second straight year. The Titans were seven points behind St. Pius to place as state runner-up.
All five BT scoring runners placed in the top-15. Hannah Miniutti, the 2019 Class 4A state champion, placed third at 19:21.32. Katie Hamfeldt led a grouping to finish sixth. BT’s Nicole Chastain placed just ahead of teammate Kelly Ann Sutterfield for 12th with Claire Peterson finishing 15th.
Northview edged Cartersville by three points to place 14th in team scores. Poorvi Iyer (45th) Anjali Smith (54th), Lily Brock (90th) Susie Bowder (91st) and Paula Sandoval (114th) scored for the Titans.
Class A-Private boys
Mount Pisgah led all North Fulton Class-A Private schools by placing 16th in team scores. The Patriots were led by a 24th place finish by Matthew Dworkin ahead of teammates Michael Lynch (64th), Max Tucker (69th) Finn Howard (95th) and John Bentley (148th).
St. Francis was led by Callan Hasling’s 26th place finish to earn 18th in team scores. Gabriel Ceniza also placed in the top-100 at 53rd overall.
Fellowship Christian’s Garret Lengefeld (71st) and Aubrey Morataikis (89th) earned top-100 placements to lead the Paladins’ 22nd place finish in team scores.
Issac Martin had a strong performance for King’s Ridge with a 21st place finish.
Class A-Private girls
Fellowship Christian’s Sami Rickheim earned the top spot among North Fulton runners with a sixth-place finish. Fellowship was 12th in team scores with all five runners in the top-100, including Cate Hardin (44th), Sophia Mahlke (59th), Elizabeth Bishop (99th) and Avery Gilliland (100th) scoring.
Mount Pisgah was 18th in team scores, led by Avan Trankina’s 34th place finish ahead of teammate Belen Izquierdo in 69th.
McKenna Tate led St. Francis by placing 72nd overall.
King’s Ridge also had two runners at the state meet. Racehl Smith was 50th with Emma Smith earning 73rd.
