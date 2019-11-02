CARROLTON, Ga. — Several North Fulton and Forsyth County cross-country programs competed at the GHSA state championships in Carrolton Nov. 1-2 with individual runners and a local team standing atop the podium.
Highlights include the Cambridge girls completing a state championship three-peat, Blessed Trinity junior Hanna Miniutti winning the Class 4A girls individual state title and South Forsyth’s Madelynn Cadeau taking the girls 7A state championship.
Class 7A girls
South Forsyth’s Madelynn Cadeau captured the individual state championship in decisive fashion and led the War Eagles to second in team scores. South, the 2016 state champs, have placed as state runner-up the last two years.
Cadeau paced the field by nearly 30 seconds with her time of 18:46.37. It is the second straight top-3 finish for the senior at the state meet and third straight top-3 finish for a South Forsyth runner.
Senior Sophia Baker also placed in the top-10, finishing eighth overall. Freshman Carmel Yonas was 11th in her first appearance at state, and Emma O’Connor (15th) and Caroline Patterson (58th) also scored for South.
West Forsyth had another strong showing placing fourth in team scores with all five scoring runners placing in the top-30.
Senior Ashley Hannigan led the Wolverines at 7th overall, a significant jump from her finish at 45th overall at last year’s state meet.
Izzy Ptacek rounded out the top-20 with Ava Krogman four spots behind. Senior Erica Guerrero and junior Rachel Murray placed back-to-back at 26th and 27th.
Milton placed 60 points behind West to capture a top-5 finish in team scores.
The Eagles’ senior Nyah Hernandez led Milton with a time of 19:34.59, good for sixth overall and her second straight top-10 finish at the state meet.
Audrey Nichols jumped up 28 spots from her 2018 state result to place 23rd overall. Senior Abby Rindt (34th), Annalise Crow (35th) and Clare Petkash (68th) scored for Milton.
Lambert raced to a ninth-place finish in team scores with four runners in the top-60 of the 171-runner field.
Junior Emily Chapman led the Longhorns at 25th overall. Lambert’s other four runners were closely bunched at the end of the 5-kilometer course. Caroline Harris was 54th followed by Amanda Feeney in 56th and Caroline Garahan at 59th. Charlotte Lawson also scored for the Longhorns in 61st.
Class 7A boys
Three Forsyth County schools placed in the top-5 of team scores with Lambert leading the way in second.
The Longhorns placed four runners in the top-30 with junior Cooper Bocko placing eight overall, a 4-spot improvement over the 2018 state finals.
Colin Chapman also made improvements of last year’s results and came away with a 16th-place finish. Garrett Holt and Adam Nicholason placed back-to-back at 27th and 28th with junior Luca Bekele rounding out the Longhorns’ scoring in 40th.
Lambert edged West Forsyth by just three points for second.
West was led by Josh Whedbee in ninth with fellow senior Reece Cato six seconds behind for 13th overall. Tyler Doty (19th), Yash Bhatt (37th) and Trent Bell (43rd) also scored for the Wolverines.
South Forsyth, the defending state champs, earned another top-5 finish by placing 16 points ahead of Brookwood for fifth in team scores.
Brennan Bower broke into the top-10 with a time of 16:19.55 for 6th overall. The senior placed 14th in the 2018 state finals.
Sophomore Nate Verska came in 21st ahead of teammates Michael Patterson (38th), Harrison Siegel (41st), Joe Pontrelli (55th) and Mark Martin (76th).
Milton tied with Mill Creek, but Mill Creek held the edge with its sixth runner to bump the Eagles to 12th in team scores.
Junior Hayden Marshall led the Eagles at 17th overall, an improvement of nine spots over his 2018 state placement.
Spency Watry closed out his senior cross-country season by placing 31st with Jack Petkash in 70th. Joe Pick (85th) and Connor Brunson (90th) also scored for Milton.
Class 6A girls
Cambridge won its third-straight Class 6A state title Nov. 1, besting Allatoona by nine points for the title. The Bears were led by senior Ashley Sechrest who placed fifth, her second straight top-5 finish and third straight top-20 placement in the state finals.
Sechrest was followed by freshman Anna Filipek in 17th and junior Lola Merrill placing 29th overall. Emily Meeker and Camilla Montes also finished in the top-30 to round out Cambridge’s team score.
Johns Creek also had an impressive showing by placing fourth in team scores, improving on their sixth-place finish in 2018.
Agam Horowitz shaved nearly two minutes from her time in the 2018 finals to lead the Gladiators with a sixth-place overall finish. Maddie Wheatley (23rd), Dani Blank (30th), Allison Swift (32nd) and Madigan Wallace (52nd) also scored for the Gladiators.
Alpharetta did not earn a team trip to the state finals, but Sara Gotwalt competed as an individual runner and placed in the top-20. The senior ran a 20:24.62 for 16th overall.
Freshman Jasmine LaValle also ran as an individual for Chattahoochee, placing 44th overall.
Class 6A boys
Cambridge earned its fourth straight top-3 team finish in Class 6A competition Nov. 1 with third place finish ahead of fellow North Fulton program, Alpharetta.
Senior Anders Law, who was fourth for Cambridge in 2018, improved his time by 43 seconds over last year to lead the Bears with a 10th overall finish. Law was followed closely by fellow senior Deacon Law in 14th. Josh Gargan (25th), Adam Schaich (37th) and Lyle Donovan (44th) also scored for Cambridge.
Alpharetta improved its team placement over last year to finish fourth in team scores.
The Raiders were led by a 16th-place finish from Grady Etheridge and Arat Joanico in 19th. Abayomi Woolheater was 22nd overall with Varun Kasibhalta in 50th and Clark Bilderbrack finishing 52nd.
Johns Creek senior Luca Parker ran individually to a 21st overall finish, the top placement for an individual runner.
Class 4A girls
Blessed Trinity had a strong showing in Class 4A competition with the Titans sweeping the top two spots in individual competition and placing just behind state champions St. Pius X for second in team scores.
BT junior Hannah Miniutti led the field of 215 runners to capture the individual state title with a time of 18:51.49. Miniutti’s time bested the BT girls previous program record by over 34 seconds.
Six seconds behind Miniutti was teammate Kelly Ann Sutterfield who placed second overall. Sutterfield improved her 2018 time by 53 seconds to place in the top-10 for the second straight year.
Katie Hamfeldt gave BT its third top-10 runner with the junior placing eighth overall. Junior Nicole Chastain was 19th, just ahead of teammate Elizabeth Shipley.
Despite placing all five scoring runners in the top-20, BT fell just short of a team title. The Titans were four points behind St. Pius X for the top spot on the team podium.
Denmark earned its first trip to the state finals and earned a top-10 finish in their debut appearance.
The Danes placed seventh in team scores, led by junior Jassica Perriello who placed 31st overall. Freshman Jade Lopez was 42nd with Reagan Wells and Elena Lawler placing back-to-back for 49th and 50th. Freshman Olivia Edge also scored for Denmark at 55th overall.
Class 4A boys
Denmark made the most of its first team trip to the state finals with a podium finish, placing 47 points of Oconee County for second.
Sophomore Ethan Ashley, who competed as an individual in the 2018 state finals, placed fourth at 16:52.33.
Karthik Kochuparambil earned his second straight top-15 state finals finish by placing 13th overall. Xavier Anderson (27th), Tavian Anderson (29th) and Chinmay Dongari (31st) also scored for the Danes.
Blessed Trinity continued its streak of placing in the top-5 in team scores with a fifth-place finish Nov. 1.
Senior Joshua Fuller placed 18th, just ahead of junior Adam Wade in 19th, to lead BT.
Jack Ganem placed 39th as the third BT runner with Ron Miller (48th) and Josh Lancaster (50th) rounding out the Titans’ team score.
Class A-Private girls
Fellowship Christian was the only North Fulton representative in the Class-A Private state meet, and the Paladins came away 11th in team scores in the 16-team field.
Sami Rickheim led the Paladins at 35th overall, two spots ahead of teammate Abby Beard.
Junior Sophia Mahlke finished 64th overall with Elsa Loechl (82nd) and Elizabeth Bishop (87th) rounding out Fellowship’s scoring.
Class A-Private boys
Mount Pisgah placed 14th in team scores at Saturday’s Class-A Private boys race.
Sophomore Corey Robinson finished the course in 18:44.51, good for 51st overall to lead the Patriots. Finn Howard and Matthew Dworkin finished four seconds apart for 71st and 73rd with Noah Haverdink in 83rd.
Freshman Michael Lynch rounded out the Patriots’ scoring in 92nd of the 117-runner field.
Pinecrest Academy did not earn a team spot in the state meet, but senior Drew Lair raced to 29th overall competing as an individual. It is the second straight year Lair has raced individually and earned a top-30 finish at the state meet.
St. Francis sophomore Callan Hasling also competed as an individual. Hasling completed the course in 18:26.42, good for 40th overall.
