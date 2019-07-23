NORTH FULTON, Ga. — With kickoff for the 2019 season a month away, North Fulton teams are gearing up for what should be another memorable year on the gridiron.
In an event fast becoming a tradition, local public football programs marked the final push ahead of the new season with the Fulton County Schools Media Day at the Northwest Learning Center in Sandy Springs.
The event brings together all Fulton County Schools programs and allows coaches and standout players a platform to share their expectations.
Steven Craft, Fulton County Schools athletic director, spoke at the event, along with special guest Christon Abercrombie. A Westlake grad, Abercrombie shared his inspiring story of rehabilitation from a severe brain injury he suffered while playing linebacker at Tennessee State University last September. The life-threatening injury required immediate surgery, and doctors suspected he may never walk again. However, his condition continued to improve, and he fought to regain his ability to eat on his own, speak and walk. Less than a year after the injury, Abercrombie walked to the podium to address those in attendance.
Following his address, area coaches and athletic directors turned their attention to upcoming season.
The North Fulton panel was represented by two new head coaches, Chattahoochee’s Mike Malone and Shane Sams of Centennial
Malone shared his anticipation to lead Hooch in 2019 and change the culture after an 0-10 campaign last year.
“Before the other schools, Chattahoochee was the place to come for football and to be excited about football,” Malone said. “We want to bring back that excitement and energy.”
Sams had instilled the importance on creating a family atmosphere for the program and wants to build on the success Centennial has had in recent years.
“We want to build a program and a culture that gets kids prepared not only for football…but for life outside of football,” Sams said.
Coming off a 9-2 season and a Region 7-AAAAAA championship, Johns Creek head coach Matt Helmerich said his team’s preparation for the 2019 campaign was perhaps the best off-season he has coached.
Senior linebacker Jon Ross Maye expects the Gladiators to continue their success this year.
“We have a very strong team and returning some key players who can be the difference in the game,” he said.
Milton will enter the new season with high expectations after their historic 2018 season culminated with the Class 7A state championship trophy.
“We’re coming off a very special season…but the No. 1 thing we are focused on right now is the windshield, not the rearview,” Clack said. “That team is gone now, and 2019 is the task at hand and the message for our guys on what we are building right now.”
Northview assistant coach and linebackers coach Danny Young said the Titans will look to continue their ascent in 2019 and everyone will play a vital role.
“We believe that if everyone buys into our philosophy of ‘family,’ we’ll continue to make strides,” Young said.
Alpharetta head coach Jacob Nichols and Cambridge’s Craig Bennett both expressed that their 2018 campaigns did not live up to their programs’ expectations, but said they are eager for the season to start.
Alpharetta quarterback Will Gerdes said the Raiders have talent and are primed for a successful season if the team stays healthy.
For Cambridge, it is a year for the Bears to turn the tide.
“We want to prove people wrong about Cambridge this season,” senior linebacker TJ Mowery said.
Roswell head coach Matt Kemper discussed the Hornets’ rise from 3-8 in 2017 to a 9-2 record last year, but his team knows there is still work to be done in 2019.
“That first step is resurrecting a program is the easy step, the next step is the hard step,” Kemper said. “Now it’s about the smallest of details.”
