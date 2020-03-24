NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Following standout campaigns for their teams during the 2019-20 season, two local boys basketball players garnered national recognition from one of the top authorities in the sport.
Dwon Odom of St. Francis and Bruce Thornton of Milton High School were named honorable mentions for the 2020 Naismith All-American teams. This year’s list featured 45 of the top boys basketball players across the country.
Odom capped off his high school career at St. Francis by leading the Knights to their second straight Class A-Private state title. The senior point guard averaged 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, as the Knights finished 29-3 overall and 16-0 in region play.
Odom scored over 2,000 points in his four years at St. Francis, becoming the second-leading scorer in the history of the hoops program. He signed with Xavier University, where we he will begin his collegiate career this fall.
Thornton was one of seven underclassmen in the country to make the Naismith honorable mention list. The sophomore guard helped Milton finish with a 26-5 record on the season and return to the final four for the first time since 2016.
Thornton was named the Region 5-AAAAAAA Player of the Year after averaging 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in the regular season. The Eagles went undefeated in region play and won their second-straight region title but fell to eventual state champion Wheeler in the final four.
