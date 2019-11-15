ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell boys basketball team tipped off its 2019-20 campaign against cross-town rival Centennial Thursday night, and the Knights got the better of the Hornets with a 62-57 win on the road.
Centennial (1-2) was led by junior Logan Turner, who finished the game with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Junior Kyle Duncan added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Roswell (0-1) senior George Pridgett led all scorers with 22 points on the night.
“It felt good,” Centennial head coach Matt Barksdale said after the game. “We started 0-2, and I’m just proud of the way we responded. We lost to a really solid Woodstock team earlier in the week, but I just didn’t feel like our effort and intensity was there. We really came out and responded in practice, and it showed tonight.”
The teams traded baskets much of the first half, keeping the score close. The Hornets led 17-15 after one quarter, and at halftime the Hornets were up 27-26.
The Knights made their move in the third quarter, jumping out to a 35-31 lead shortly after halftime. Going into the fourth quarter, Centennial held a 41-38 lead over the Hornets.
Jace McCullough kept the Hornets in the game when they otherwise would have been down and out. The freshman finished the game with 16 points, with 14 of those points coming in the final quarter.
Despite the late scoring outburst from McCullough and the Hornets, Centennial held on to get its first win of the young season.
“I thought [Turner] played solid, but that was the best team win we’ve had in a while,” Barksdale said. “Looking at the stat sheet, everyone filled it up. It was definitely a team win.”
After finishing 12-15 a season ago and beginning this season with two losses, second-year head coach Barksdale is hopeful the win over Roswell serves as a boost for the Knights.
“We’re hoping it’s a catapult,” Barksdale said. “I’m not going to lie, we’ve been kind of down in the dumps after that 0-2 start, but this team win shows us where we have the potential to be. I think it’s a good way to catapult us into region play next week.”
The Knights begin region play against Dunwoody on Nov. 19. Roswell plays rivals Milton Nov. 19 before hosting the Roswell Honor Air Flight Invitational which begins Nov. 23.
