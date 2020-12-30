ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Despite one of the most challenging seasons to navigate this fall, first year KRCS Head Coach Terry Crowder is proud of what his team accomplished. Schedule changes and COVID-related cancelations called for flexibility, patience, and a strong commitment from his players and staff.
That buy-in resulted in eight players walking away with 6-A Private All-Region honors. Junior Ethan Joseph was named Defensive Player of the Year with other defensive awards going to Josh Flynn (1st Team Ath), Dean Giacobbe (1st Team ILB), Logan Hewlett (1st Team K), and Quinton Grimes (2nd Team OLB). Offensive honors for the Tigers went to Zack Pitts (2nd Team RB), Fisher Edwards (2nd Team RB), and Noah Smith (2nd Team OL).
With all eight of these players returning next year, the future looks bright for King's Ridge Christian School's football program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.