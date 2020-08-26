MILTON, Ga. — Optimism is surrounding the King’s Ridge program as the Terry Crowder era begins this season. The state-championship-winning coach brings a bevy of experience to the program still seeking its first winning season, and the excitement for the prospect of success among the Tigers is palpable.
“I’m very pleased with how the kids responded and the commitment they’ve made to the program,” Crowder said. “We are pushing them, and they are liking it. It is encouraging for me to know we are getting off on the right foot.”
Crowder has compiled more than 100 wins as a head coach at Chattahoochee, Creekview and Denmark. He led Chattahoochee to its 2010 state championship and two region crowns.
Joining Crowder are two other new coaches, Rodney Satterfield and Clint Boling. Boling, who played under Crowder at Chattahoochee, retired last year after an 8-year stint in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals where he started in 114 games. Boling is serving as the Tigers’ offensive line coach.
Satterfield served as offensive coordinator under Crowder at Creekview and Chattahoochee and adds his trove of experience to the King’s Ridge coaching staff.
Though the Tigers have won just 10 games over the last six seasons, Crowder has high ambitions for the program.
“I expect us to win games,” he said. “I expect us to make the playoffs and challenge for region championships.”
King’s Ridge will seek success this season with a new-look offense, the Wing-T, with a new quarterback leading the charge.
Senior Clay Harrell will line up behind center this season, his first time as a quarterback.
“He’s a really good athlete,” Crowder said. “He’s a smart football player, and he fits our offense well.”
The rushing attack will be led by Harrell and a trio of tailbacks, including juniors Zach Pitts and Ian Joseph and sophomore Fisher Edwards. Joseph brings size and power to the Tigers’ running game, Crowder said, while Edwards and Pitts are fast with quick-cut abilities.
Leading the offensive line will be 6-foot-5, 275-lb. senior guard Noah Smith, who Crowder thinks is a future collegiate player.
“The offensive line has been the biggest surprise in the offseason, they are looking very good,” Crowder said. “The angle blocking we are doing benefits them, and while they are smaller, they can run.”
The Tigers’ defense will run out of 3-3-5 this year, anchored by middle linebacker Dean Giacobbe.
Junior Logan Hewlett will be tasked with kicking duties, and Crowder said he has a strong leg.
It won’t be easy sledding for the Tigers in reaching the playoffs and competing for a region title. Their schedule includes several strong programs that were former region rivals, including Christian Heritage and Mount Paran Christian.
With a newfound hope, the Tigers will look to enjoy success long overdue with their new head coach at the helm.
“There is excitement,” Crowder said. “You can sense the optimism. We are all very hopeful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.