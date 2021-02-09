ROSWELL, Ga. — Just weeks after celebrating Blessed Trinity’s 2017 state championship, offensive coordinator Tom Hall made a tough decision to leave the school.
The move was spurred by Hall’s personal life. His wife’s demanding career had the couple living in different states — Hall in Metro Atlanta, his spouse in Nashville. Face-to-face time was limited to weekends.
That decision ended Hall’s decade of coaching and teaching at the school in an array of capacities, from weight training to driver’s education. He was also a community coach with the freshman baseball team, an assistant under then head football coach Ricky Turner, the boys head golf coach and served as offensive coordinator for the football program.
But his most prestigious, and pressure-filled job starts now with his return to BT to take over as the program’s third head football coach.
“BT is home,” Hall said. “My three children attended the school, and I have a lot of longstanding relationships. It’s a huge vote of confidence from athletic director Ricky Turner and [principal Cathy Lancaster] to entrust me with guiding this program moving forward and competing at a high level.”
Athletic Director Ricky Turner said Hall was the “perfect fit” for the job.
“He is a talented, knowledgeable football coach who has the tools to continue our tradition of success in the program,” Turner said. “Tom is also an exceptional role model who will carry out the four pillars of our school mission statement to the fullest. I am excited for these young men who will get to compete under his leadership.”
Hall makes no illusions the bar has been set high for the program. Since his tenure, the Titans have captured two more state titles and continued as a formidable force in the state high school football landscape. He replaces Tim McFarlin, who compiled a 112-20-1 record with three state titles and seven region crowns in 10 years.
But Hall welcomes the challenge.
“Tim McFarlin did an outstanding job at BT, and I am certainly honored and privileged in helping him build that,” Hall said. “He’s left some big shoes to fill, but I’m not going to shy away from it. I’m just very excited about it.”
Along with Hall’s pressure-is-privilege philosophy comes another strategy — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
“We understand what has made BT successful, and we’re not going to stray from that, but with each year you do have to assess your players and cater to their strengths,” he said.
The offensive-minded coach says he wants to implement a better balance between the Titans’ run and pass game, with the emphasis still on running the ball first. Defensively, BT will focus on playing fast and physical while limiting big plays and be great tacklers, he said.
Overall, BT’s new head coach wants to continue the program’s prosperity, and he is “honored and privileged” for the opportunity.
“I am eager to rejoin the BT players, coaches and community very soon to continue to build strong relationships and a bright future,” Hall said. “I look forward to guiding the program and continuing to compete at the highest level in the years to come.”
