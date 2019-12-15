JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek boys basketball team won its fifth game in a row Saturday night, defeating region foe Alpharetta in a game it trailed at halftime.
“It was ugly, but a win is a win,” said Johns Creek head coach Keenan Temple. “We came off a game last night where we scored 104. Our last four games we were averaging 80-something points per game. I think we just walked into it thinking they weren’t very good, but any team on any given night can beat you.”
The Gladiators (7-3, 3-2) jumped out to a 14-5 lead early in the first quarter, but the Raiders went on a 13-2 run to pull ahead. The score remained close in the second quarter, and Alpharetta led 33-32 at halftime.
Jordan Johnson, who was a steady force for the Gladiators all night, had 16 points, two rebounds and one assist in the first half.
“He’s ones of those guys that’s very hard to guard because he’s very fast and he can score,” Temple said. “He shoots well and shoots free-throws well. He’s been a great asset to our program.”
The Gladiators made their move in the third quarter, outscoring the Raiders 16-11 to reclaim the lead.
Despite a late push from Alpharetta, Johns Creek held on to the lead and secured the 64-57 win.
Johnson finished the game with 28 points and five rebounds for the Gladiators. The senior guard hit five 3-pointers and went 9-10 from the free-throw line. Senior forward Javani Brown had 15 points and seven rebounds on the night.
Senior Jayden Stephens and junior Malachi Chipp had double-doubles for the Raiders. Stephens finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds and Chipp added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
While Johns Creek extended its win streak with the win over Alpharetta, the Raiders (2-8, 1-5) continue to struggle early in the season. The loss to the Gladiators is their seventh loss in a row.
The Gladiators play upcoming region games against Pope on Dec. 16 and Northview on Dec. 20.
Alpharetta resumes region play on Jan. 2 against North Atlanta.
