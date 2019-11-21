NORTH FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The GHSA has shaken up the athletics landscape for local teams with its new region alignments beginning in the 2020-21 school year. The GHSA released the alignments last week.
Several local schools are in new regions, and some in new classifications.
The updates involve a major change for some North Fulton rival schools. Alpharetta will make the jump from Class 6A to 7A and will join Milton and Roswell in Region 5. Milton and Roswell will compete in the same region for the first time since the 2016-17 reclassification that put Milton in the same region as all Class 7A Forsyth County Schools. Roswell has been the lone North Fulton team in Region 4 since that realignment.
The three rival schools will join three Cherokee County teams — Cherokee, Etowah and Woodstock — in the new region. Roswell has competed against those schools in region play since the 2016-17 realignment.
In Forsyth County, Class 7A schools will continue to all play in the region, which will now be Region 6. Forsyth County schools will have a new, non-county foe with Gainesville replacing Milton.
As expected, Denmark has moved up in classification and will make a two-spot jump to Class 6A. The Danes will join Buford, Central Gwinnett, Habersham Central, Lanier and Winder-Barrow in Region 8-AAAAAA.
The GHSA has moved Dunwoody up to Class 7A from 6A. The Wildcats will now compete in Region 7 along with Gwinnett County schools, including Archer, Berkmar, Discovery, Meadowcreek and Norcross.
Northview is the only local team to go down in classification. The Titans have been placed in Class 5A, down from Class 6A, and will join Blessed Trinity, Calhoun, Cartersville, Cass, Hiram and Woodland (Cartersville).
Blessed Trinity appealed the decision to remain in Class 4A, but the reclassification committee voted 9-7 to deny the appeal.
Several North Fulton schools will remain in Region 7-AAAAAA, but the region has been altered with Alpharetta and Northview changing classifications and North Atlanta and Pope leaving the region.
Cambridge, Centennial , Chattahoochee and Johns Creek will remain in 7-AAAAAA, and will now compete with River Ridge, Creekview and Sequoyah from Cherokee County and Riverwood from Atlanta.
Local private schools also saw a shake-up with the new regions.
Fellowship Christian, King’s Ridge, Pinecrest Academy and St. Francis will remain in Region 6-A and will be joined by Brandon Hall, Mt. Bethel and Lakeview Academy.
Mt. Bethel was added to the region beginning in the 2018-19 season, it’s first in GHSA competition. Brandon Hall will be new to the GHSA in the 2020-21 season. Neither school competes in football.
Region 6-A will now no longer have two subregions.
Mount Pisgah is out of Region 6-A and has been placed into Region 5, which includes 10 schools. The Patriots will be the only North Fulton team in the region.
Schools can appeal the new region assignments but only for lateral movement, meaning they cannot appeal a change in classification but can request to be placed in another region. The GHSA’s reclassification committee was set to hear the appeals on Nov. 19.
