NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The GHSA will not consider resuming the halted spring sports season until schools are back in session, a spokesman for the organization said. With the statewide closure of all public and private schools, high school sports are suspended until at least March 31.
Steve Figueroa, GHSA media director, said the organization will have no further comment until after the school shutdown has ended.
“If at that point in time schools resume, we will make plans then,” he said. “But only then. It is pointless for us to discuss plans now when we do not even know if schools will start back March 31 or when they might start back afterwards.”
The spring sports season — which includes baseball, lacrosse, soccer, golf, track and field, gymnastics and tennis — was put on hold for all Fulton County Schools March 13. Soon after, Forsyth County Schools and all local private institutions also suspended after school activities, including sports.
On March 16, Gov. Brian Kemp announced all elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools would be closed statewide until March 31. Though local schools were already closed, Kemp’s decision led to the statewide suspension of all high school sports.
If the spring season does resume after March 31, the GHSA could implement what would likely be a highly expedited schedule. Under the organization’s schedule, tennis, soccer and baseball are set to complete the regular season the week of April 16. The golf and lacrosse seasons are scheduled to end April 25 and May 5, respectively.
The regular season for some spring sports had yet to reach the halfway point when the schools closure began. Most local baseball and soccer teams have played only a handful of region games.
COVID-19 has all but shut down the sports landscape across much of the globe. Locally, the virus spurred the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament Final Four slated for Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Masters in Augusta and the NASCAR race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
