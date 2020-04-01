NORTH METRO ATLANTA — The suspension of the GHSA spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic has required teams and coaches to explore innovative ways they can train, and how they celebrate their players.
St. Francis athletic director and head baseball coach Brandon Bates said the team’s belief is to continue doing everything they can to improve.
“I reach out to my players every morning with a daily workout they should be doing,” Bates said. “Our goal is to take advantage of each day and not waste it. We will continue to do that until we are told either sports will resume, or we get told the words none of us want to hear — season cancelled.”
Centennial head baseball coach Matt McCarthy has a simple message to his players.
“As coaches, we have made sure to let the athletes know we care about them, that they need to stay at home and be safe while also continuing to hope that we get to play this season,” he said. “We’ve let the athletes know that they need to stay at home and not participate in training with other groups or people. Unfortunately, that has been our only option.”
With fields closed, teams are finding innovative ways to remain in playing form.
Teleconferencing service Zoom has become a go-to tool for teammates and coaches to interact and work out together from their homes. King’s Ridge has also been using Instagram to hold live workouts hosted by coaches.
Normally awash with game scores and updates, the local sports landscape on Twitter has been more reflective and community-oriented during the shutdown. Photos of local coaches or athletes coaching or competing, a part of social media “challenges,” have filled Twitter feeds. Similar campaigns have been launched for baseball coaches to show off unique aspects of their fields.
Some teams are also still able to have some fun. On April 1, Lambert girls lacrosse put a video out on social media showing players “passing” the ball to one another. In the video, players pass the ball off screen before it cuts to another player fielding the pass, some adding flair with fancy stickwork.
While local teams are finding ways to contend with the season suspension, there is a particularly bleak outlook for seniors. While North Fulton and Forsyth County has a talent pool that will send dozens of athletes to compete collegiately, some seniors could have unknowingly played their last baseball, soccer or lacrosse game in mid-March.
GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines sent out a newsletter April 1 stating he understands the hopes, especially for seniors, that play will continue this season.
“There has been no shortage of advice on how to handle the pandemic, from whether to play and practice or how to set up the playoffs if circumstances allow us to return to play,” the newsletter said. “I have heard mostly from parents of senior athletes who are losing their senior seasons day by day. I hear from the athletes themselves, and they talk about how important our activities are, and they feel like they are being robbed of something they have worked so hard for.”
Hines said safety is the GHSA’s top priority amid the pandemic, and if play does resume, he does not know “what it will look like.”
The outlook is not positive, however, that teams will lace up their cleats again this season.
“I am concerned too much time will have passed before COVID-19 begins [subsiding] to have a season,” Hines said. “I worry we will not be in school again this year.”
Some states, including Alabama and Vermont, have already decided to remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
With seniors sidelined, local spring teams’ social media accounts have been awash with “senior showcases.” From Alpharetta baseball, Roswell soccer, Chattahoochee soccer, Cambridge lacrosse and many more, teams are highlighting their seniors’ accomplishments, often with heartfelt sentiments from coaches.
“I am very fortunate to have four seniors — Griffin Leadbetter, Jack Gerber, Alex Belin and Bennett Drake — on the team that are great teammates and leaders,” St. Francis’ Bates said. “They have always come to the park with no complaining and ready to lay it all on the line for St. Francis baseball. I really hope I don’t have to say those words that the season is cancelled to them. In the event that I do, I know they will be heartbroken.”
Bates’ sentiment toward his players will not change whether they are able to hit the field again this season or not.
“I love my guys and would do anything for them,” he said. “I know they would all do the same for me. The bond and brotherhood we create in St. Francis baseball is friendships that will last a lifetime whether we play baseball or not again this season.”
