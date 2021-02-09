ATLANTA, Ga. — Forsyth County swim and dive programs stood out at the 2021 GHSA state meet Feb. 2-6 at Georgia Tech while capturing individual and overall titles.
The Lambert girls returned to the top spot on the podium this year, taking the overall state championship in Class 7A in a close battle with Walton. The Longhorns edged Walton, 324 to 320, to take the title. It is their first since winning four straight from 2013-16.
Lambert’s championship was powered by its sweep of relay events.
Sara Maschmeier, Ally Zaleski, Ella Jones, Sarah Blackstone teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay. Kara West, Mia Wallace, Ally Zaleski and Blackstone won the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay state titles.
Jones earned another championship in individual competition in the 100-yard butterfly. She was also state runner-up in the 200 free.
West was runner-up in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events, with Blackstone placing fifth in the 50-yard race.
Junior Kyleigh Hutson was seventh in the 1-meter dive.
The Lambert boys finished eighth overall in Class 7A.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Blake Burnley, Ford Johnson, Ethan Kim and Noah Seib were fourth overall, and the Longhorns’ 400-yard freestyle relay team was 10th.
Junior Patrick Morris led Lambert in individual competition, placing as state runner-up in the backstroke and fifth in the individual medley.
Johnson was seventh in the breaststroke, and junior Colby Langley was eighth in the 1-meter dive.
West Forsyth was the top finisher in boys competition among local programs, taking fourth overall. The program successfully defended all four state titles it won in the 2020 state meet.
Brett Sasser, Owen Holland, Griffin Egolf and Jack Aikins repeated as state champions in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay events.
Aikins also defended his state titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races.
West’s dominance in the 50 and 100 free continued with Sasser and Holland close behind Aikins. Sasser was third in the 50-yard event with Holland in fourth. Holland placed fifth in the 100-yard race with Sasser in seventh.
The Wolverines’ point total was supplemented by senior Quinn Murtha’s sixth-place finish in the 1-meter dive and Conor Hubbard finishing fifth in the butterfly.
The West Forsyth girls placed 11th in a bottleneck of programs. The Wolverines missed out on the top-10 by one-half point and bested Norcross by one-half point for 11th.
Sophomore Michelle Cummo took the 1-meter dive state championship, earning the title by just under two points.
Senior June Phang was fourth in the breaststroke, with freshman teammate Gianna Varrone tying for fifth.
West’s 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams earned top 10 finishes.
The South Forsyth girls placed ninth in team scores.
Senior Jordan Edwards placed fourth in the individual medley and fifth in the breaststroke to lead the War Eagles.
Grace Drawdy was 10th in the 500 free, and South’s 400-yard free relay team placed seventh.
South Forsyth’s boys were 21st in overall scores, with sophomores Matthew Malone and Brandon Kim placing in the top 15 in individual competitions to lead the team.
The North Forsyth boys were 13th overall.
Senior Logan Cornelison led the Raiders with a fifth-place finish in the 50 free and was sixth in the 200-yard event. Owen Brubaker was 10th in the 100 free.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Cornelison, Brubaker, Michael Rinaldi and Will Riley were ninth.
The North Forsyth girls were 15th in team scores, led by Abigail Hutcheson. The sophomore was 10th in the 50 free and teamed up with Anna Cesario, Bella Landis and Gracie Runion to finish 10th in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay events.
The Denmark girls team was 18th overall in Class 7A with sophomore Natalie Gilson earning the team’s best finish by placing ninth in the 50 free.
The Denmark boys placed 15th in team scores. The 200-yard medley relay team of Ryan Case, TJ Flores, CJ Woodruff and Max Vinogradov placed eighth. Case was ninth in the 100-yard free and 10th in the 50-yard race. Woodruff earned a top-10 in the breaststroke.
Thomas Shefchunas earned the best finish for the Forsyth Central boys by placing 13th in the breaststroke.
Junior Kate Eaton led the Central girls with a 10th place finish in the 100 free.
The Pinecrest Academy girls placed 15th overall in a logjam of teams outside the top-10. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Meagan Davis, Sarah Meersman, Mercedes Persichetti and Maria Birozes finished eighth. Davis was 12th in the backstroke and breaststroke.
The Pinecrest boys were 14th in team scores. The medley relay team of Tommy Davis, Henry Borgerding, Diego Perez and Colin Meersman placed eighth.
Davis had the top individual performance for the Paladins with a fifth-place finish in the backstroke. Perez was eighth in the individual medley and 11th in the 500 free.
