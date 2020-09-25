FOOTBALL STOCK

Class 7A

Milton 43, Hapeville Charter 18

Alpharetta 21, Chattahoochee 7

Roswell 41, North Paulding 14

North Forsyth 28, Etowah 0

Forsyth Central 42, Cambridge 14

West Forsyth 24, Walton 21

South Forsyth 52, Central Gwinnett 27

Lambert 26, Duluth 10

Lanier 38, Denmark 27

Class 6A

Westlake 21, Johns Creek 7

Peachtree Ridge 35, Centennial 32

Class 5A

Blessed Trinity 54, Kell 32

Dawson County 42, Northview 20

Class 1A-Private

Fellowship Christian 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

Hebron Christian 17, Mount Pisgah 14

King's Ridge 26, Landmark Christian 13

St. Francis vs. Whitefield Academy (CANCELLED)

Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools 8-man football

Pinecrest Academy 26, Peachtree Academy 15

