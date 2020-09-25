Class 7A
Milton 43, Hapeville Charter 18
Alpharetta 21, Chattahoochee 7
Roswell 41, North Paulding 14
North Forsyth 28, Etowah 0
Forsyth Central 42, Cambridge 14
West Forsyth 24, Walton 21
South Forsyth 52, Central Gwinnett 27
Lambert 26, Duluth 10
Lanier 38, Denmark 27
Class 6A
Westlake 21, Johns Creek 7
Peachtree Ridge 35, Centennial 32
Class 5A
Blessed Trinity 54, Kell 32
Dawson County 42, Northview 20
Class 1A-Private
Fellowship Christian 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 0
Hebron Christian 17, Mount Pisgah 14
King's Ridge 26, Landmark Christian 13
St. Francis vs. Whitefield Academy (CANCELLED)
Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools 8-man football
Pinecrest Academy 26, Peachtree Academy 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.