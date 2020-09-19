Class 7A
North Cobb 21, Alpharetta 13
Alpharetta dropped its season opener Friday night at home with a close loss to North Cobb (3-0) in the debut of Raiders’ head coach Jason Kervin.
Entering the fourth quarter, North Cobb extended its one-point lead to 13-6 by capping off a long drive with a rushing score.
Though Alpharetta had ample time to knot the game, two interceptions on consecutive drives allowed North Cobb to push their lead to 21-6.
After forcing a turnover on downs, Alpharetta quarterback Ben Guthrie threw a 22-yard touchdown pass with under four minutes remaining to cut North Cobb’s lead to 21-13.
The comeback wasn’t to be, however, with the Warriors running out the clock to hand the Raiders a loss in their first game of the season.
Alpharetta goes on the road next week to face former region rivals Chattahoochee (1-0)
Roswell 42, Centennial
Roswell earned it sixth straight win in the backyard brawl for the Mayor’s Cup Friday night, downing Centennial to improve to 16-3 all-time in the series. The game also marked the head coaching debuts of Roswell’s Chris Prewett and Centennial’s Sean O’Sullivan.
Though Centennial jumped out to an early lead, Roswell scored 42 unanswered points to seal the win at home.
Roswell quarterback Robbi Roper had three total touchdowns in the first half, including a 19-yard throw to Michael Fitzgerald, a 29-yard pass to Marquis Willis and a 7-yard scoring run. Tailback Ryan Stephens also added a touchdown rush to give the Hornets a 28-7 lead at the half.
Senior Ryan Hill scored two rushing touchdowns of 5- and 30-yards to build Roswell’s insurmountable 42-7 lead.
Centennial will look to earn its first win since 2018 Sept. 25 on the road against Peachtree Ridge. Roswell is also on the road and will suit up against North Paulding.
Shiloh 7, Denmark 0 (Sept. 17)
Denmark’s offensive struggles continued Thursday night with the Danes taking their second shutout loss of the season. Denmark lost its season opening game to Greater Atlanta Christian, 20-0, on Sept. 5 before their Sept. 11 game with Allatoona was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Danes (0-2) threw several interceptions during the night as highly touted quarterback Aaron McLaughlin continues to be sidelined with an injury.
A bright spot for the program was its defensive performance which hung a zero on Shiloh’s offense. The Generals only points came from an interception returned for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Denmark closes out its non-region schedule Sept. 25 at home against Lanier.
Forsyth Central 14, Loganville 7
Forsyth Central finally got to hit the field Friday night after their opening two games were cancelled, and it ended on a high note with the Bulldogs knocking off Loganville (1-1). It was the first meeting of the teams since 1997.
In the low-scoring affair, Central used touchdowns in the first and third quarter and held the ball for over half of the fourth period to earn the win.
Central senior quarterback Bronson Landreth earned the Bulldogs’ first score of the season with a touchdown pass to fellow senior Noah Chol. Central’s defense forced three turnovers in the first half to keep the score at 7-0.
Loganville’s lone score of the night came with eight minutes remaining and put the score at 14-7, but the Bulldogs took the ensuing kickoff and never let go of the ball, killing off the remaining minutes with continually moving the chain to secure the win.
The Bulldogs play their home opener Friday against Cambridge (1-0).
Milton 29, Johns Creek 0 (Sept. 17)
After a slow start to their season-opener, Milton found its rhythm in the second half with four scores while shutting out Johns Creek in the first game of the Freedom Bowl at Milton.
Neither squad had offensive success in the opening half. Johns Creek had five possessions with three punts, an interception and a fumble. After missing a field goal on their opening drive, the Eagles turned the ball over on downs and punted three times.
However, Milton regrouped at the half and came out swinging in the third quarter. Jordan McDonald barreled over defenders for a 53-yard touchdown rush in Milton’s opening drive of the half.
Quarterback Devin Farrell connected with Debron Gatling for a 32-yard touchdown on the Eagles’ ensuing drive, and a successful two-point play on a rush from defensive lineman L.T. Overton put Milton up 15-0 midway through the third.
With Milton’s defense continuing to hold the Gladiators at bay, the Eagles earned their third straight trip to the end zone with a 21-yard receiving score from Matthew Evert.
Receiver Adam Freas scored on a 2-yard rush in the final minute of the game.
Farrell finished 14-for-22 with 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. McDonald finished with 154 rushing yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.
Johns Creek quarterback Quinn Teeples was 11-24 with 81 yards with three interceptions.
Milton remains at home Sept. 25 to face Hapeville Charter and Johns Creek plays its home opener against Westlake.
Lambert 38, Meadowcreek 20
After a winless 2019 campaign, Lambert continues to roll this season and improved to 3-0 Friday night with its win over Meadowcreek. The Longhorns have as many wins this season as their combined total from 2018 and 2019.
Lambert jumped out to a 21-0 lead with two touchdown connections from quarterback Ashton Smith to Kojo Antwi and a 39-yard passing score to tight end Braden Bamburowski.
Meadowcreek earned a touchdown just before the half and late in the third quarter to put the deficit at one score, but the Longhorns ran away with the game in the fourth.
Max Chapa Ponce ended the Mustang’s scoring streak with a 37-yard field goal. Though Meadowcreek again cut the Lambert’s lead to a single score, 24-20, with eight minutes remaining, the Longhorns responded with a 56-yard touchdown pass from James Tyre to Brandon Jones.
Looking to keep the Mustangs at bay with a 31-20 lead, Lambert’s Jake Johnson came down with a vital interception with three minutes remaining. The pick set up a game-clenching 10-yard touchdown run from Robert Riddle.
After three home games to start the season, Lambert wraps up its non-region schedule Sept. 25 on the road against Duluth.
North Forsyth 28, Hapeville Charter 14
North Forsyth is 3-0 for the first time in seven seasons after downing Hapeville Charter, the No. 6 ranked team in Class 4A, Friday night in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School.
North quarterback Brady Meitz had all four touchdowns for the Raiders, including two scores in quick succession in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Meitz’s first score of the night came on the ground late in the first, and with under a minute remaining in the half, the senior threw a long touchdown pass to push North’s lead to 15-0.
Hapeville fired back in the third period, scoring on two short touchdown throws to cut the deficit to 15-14.
With just over eight minutes remaining, Meitz tacked on his second rushing score of the night. The Raiders offense was back on the field moments later after North’s kick coverage team recovered a Hapeville fumble. Just two minutes after extending their lead, Meitz threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Hartsfield extend the lead to 28-14.
North’s defense iced the game with a turnover on downs.
The Raiders (3-0) finish their slate of non-region games Friday on the road against Etowah.
South Forsyth 63, Dawson County 49
South Forsyth improved to 9-2 in the season opening games under head coach Jeff Arnette with a win over Dawson County Friday night that included a scoring fest of over 110 points and a wild finish.
South led 26-21 at the half, but both teams still had plenty of points left in the tank.
The War Eagles extended their lead to 42-21 midway through the third following an Austin Uidel interception return for a touchdown and Tre-Von Green’s second rushing score of the night.
Hapeville continued to bounce back, though.
Following the second touchdown pass of the night from South quarterback Kyle Durham, Hapeville scored two unanswered touchdowns to cut the lead to 49-41 with six minutes remaining in the game.
The War Eagles appeared to put the game away with a touchdown run with 2:32 left on the clock before forcing a turnover on downs on defense. However, South was forced to punt, and Hapeville needed just a few seconds to score with 1:14 remaining to make it a one-score game, 56-49.
The Hornets continued their dramatic comeback attempt by recovering an onside kick. Hapeville charged inside South’s 1-yard line, but Thompson had perhaps the most dramatic play of the night with an interception returned all the way to secure South’s win with 15 ticks of the clock left.
Following their electrifying win, South will make their home debut Friday against Central Gwinnett.
Class 6A
Chattahoochee 56 Northview 39
Chattahoochee came out on top in the 15th edition of its crosstown rivalry with Northview, downing the Titans in a high-scoring affair in front of the Cougar faithful. Friday’s matchup was the first since 2003 in which the teams were not competing in region play with Northview’s move to Class 5A. It was also the most points scored in a game in the series.
Chattahoochee led 21-7 at the half and stayed one step ahead of the Titans in the third and fourth quarters.
The teams exchanged scores in the opening half of the third quarter with Hooch holding a 42-25 edge entering the final 12 minutes of play.
After a Hooch touchdown, Northview scored 14 unanswered points to cut the margin to 49-39, but the Cougars worked clock and added a rushing score with three minutes remaining to quell the Titans’ comeback hopes.
Hooch will face another former region rival, Alpharetta, Sept. 25 at home, while Northview hosts Class 3A’s Dawson County.
Cambridge 34, North Oconee 10
Cambridge added North Oconee to its schedule less than a week before kickoff and the Bears took advantage with solid defensive play and five rushing scores to take a 34-10 win on the road Friday night.
North Oconee struck first with a field goal in the first quarter before Cambridge took the lead for good with the first of three rushing touchdowns from running back Philip-Michael Collins. The senior pushed Cambridge’s lead to 12-3 with another score late in the second quarter.
Junior tailback Christian Isibor extended Cambridge’s lead in the third with a lengthy, 91-yard touchdown. The team’s third PAT of the night was good to put the Bears ahead 19-3. North Oconee responded quickly, however, driving the field in two plays to cut the deficit to 19-10 midway through the period.
Collins found the end zone for the third time with just under nine minutes remaining, and a two-point conversion put the score at 27-10.
With North Oconee running out of time, Cambridge’s defense forced a turnover on downs with four minutes left to seal the win, topped off by a rushing score from junior Zane Moore.
Cambridge is on the road again Sept. 25 to take on Forsyth Central.
Class 5A
Blessed Trinity vs. Eagles Landing Christian Academy
Game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Blessed Trinity.
Class A-Private
Fellowship Christian vs. Trinity Christian (CANCELLED)
A battle of Fellowship Christian and Trinity Christian, two teams ranked in the top-10 of Class A-Private, slated for Friday was cancelled. While a Fellowship Christian school official confirmed the game was cancelled, there was no immediate response on why the game was abandoned.
Trinity Christian did suit up Friday against another team, implying the cancellation could stem from Fellowship.
The Paladins’ (2-0) next scheduled game is Sept. 25 against B.E.S.T. Academy.
Mount Pisgah 52, Walker 12
Mount Pisgah earned their second straight win Friday night at home with a lopsided, 40-point win over Walker. The Patriots have won the last six meetings between the programs.
The teams traded early touchdowns, but Mount Pisgah was in control throughout the night.
Quarterback Coleman Smith started the scoring with a touchdown run, but Walker cut the score to 7-6, with the Patriots blocking the PAT.
The Patriots received another significant special teams play with Cole Spence blocking a punt with Pisgah’s Nick Jackson recovering inside Walker 5-yard line. Following the blocked kick, Smith kept the ball for himself and rushed end to put the score at 14-6 early in the second quarter.
After setting up a special teams touchdown, Spence scored on defense with an interception returned for a score to extend the Patriots lead to 21-6.
After a defensive stop, the Patriots charged 95 yards down the field with a passing touchdown from Smith, pushing the margin to 28-6.
Pisgah continued to pile on the points in the second half, scoring on their opening possession of the half ahead of an Owen Lindsay field goal and Happy Chane fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. The three scored came within the opening six minutes of the third quarter.
Brandon Bostic earned a rushing touchdown for the Patriots with under two minutes left on the clock.
Mount Pisgah (2-1) is on the road Sept. 25 to face Hebron Christian.
St. Francis 41, Darlington 9
St. Francis’ inauspicious start to 2020 continued Friday night with the Knights falling to 0-3 after dropping their road matchup with Darlington. The Knights have been outscored by an average of 33 points per game in their opening three contests.
The Knights trailed 17-0 at the half and added two scores in the third quarter before the Knights found paydirt in the final minute of the period. Gianni Dorsey earned the rushing score to chip into Darlington’s 31-6 lead.
Darlington scored another 10 points before St. Francis’ Jake Heintzelman made a 42-yard field goal with 35 seconds left in the contest.
The Knights will look for their first win Sept. 25 against Whitefield Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.