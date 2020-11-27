CLASS 7A
Milton Peachtree 45, Peachtree Ridge 14
Milton won its fourth straight opening round playoff contest Friday night, downing Peachtree Ridge 45-14 to remain unbeaten and move on the Class 7A bracket.
Milton led 28-7 at the half behind two touchdown throws from Devin Farrell, a Jordan McDonald rushing score and a Jack Nickel fumble recovery for a touchdown. Nickel’s scoop-and-score was one of four first-half turnovers forced by the Eagles in the opening 24 minutes of play.
Farrell earned touchdown No. 3 midway through the third, and the Eagles added a rushing score late in the period to lead 42-7.
Friday’s result marked the third straight game Milton scored at least 41 points.
The Eagles (10-0) will host again in the second round Dec. 4 and will take on Archer (7-4).
Roswell 28, Mill Creek 27
Roswell earned a thrilling and dramatic 28-27 win over Mill Creek at Ray Manus Stadium Friday night to advance to the second round and earn revenge over the Hawks, who ousted the Hornets from last year’s playoffs.
The Hornets erased a 20-point deficit and held off two late field goal attempts from the Hawks to move on.
The contest was a tale of two halves for Roswell, who gave up 17 unanswered points to start game and went three-and-out on several early offensive possessions.
One bright spot for the Hornets in the first half was a 15-yard touchdown throw from Robbie Roper to Michael Fitzgerald, but the Hawks hit a 49-yard field goal just before the half to lead 20-7 at the break.
The third quarter got off to an inauspicious start for Roswell. Mill Creek took its opening drive 70-yards for a touchdown to lead 27-7, but then things turned around for the home team.
With four minutes left in the third, Roper hit Marquis Willis on a 3-yard touchdown pass to cut the margin to 27-14.
On Mill Creek’s ensuing drive, Evan Plunkett recovered a fumble, his second turnover of the game, to set up a 49-yard rush from Ryan Hill ending inside the Hawks’ 10-yard line. Willis then rushed in from 3-yards out to give the Hornets their second score in under three minutes to cut its their deficit to 27-21.
Early in the fourth, Roswell notched its third unanswered score, a 3-yard rush from Michael Stephens, to lead for the first time in the contest, 28-27.
After hitting a 49-yard field goal in the first half, Mill Creek’s kicker lined up for a potential game-tying, 50-yard kick with 2:30 remaining, but the boot was just short.
Roswell was forced to punt, and Mill Creek was set up on the Hornets’ side of the field following a good return.
In the final play of the game, the Hawks lined up for the game-winning, 45-yard field goal. While the kick had plenty of leg, it was wide right, sending the Roswell bench onto the field in celebration as the final horn sounded.
Following their electrifying home win, Roswell (8-2) will face Region 7 champs Norcross (11-0) on the road in the second round.
Norcross 47, South Forsyth 20
Norcross got the better of South Forsyth for the second straight year, ending the War Eagles’ season with a 47-20 win Friday night. The Blue Devils ended South’s 2019 campaign in the first round of the playoffs last season.
Norcross scored on its opening drive and added a touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter to lead 13-0.
The Blue Devils scored early in the second for a 20-0 lead.
South was set up with a short field after Matthew Meersman recovered a Norcross fumble, but the War Eagles then fumbled the ball inside the 10-yard line to end the scoring opportunity. After South’s defense forced a punt, the War Eagles handed the ball back over by throwing an interception.
South broke through on the final play of the half with a heave from Kyle Durham to Devin McGlockton for a touchdown. South continued to claw back early in the third with Durham hitting Mitch Thompson for a score to put the score at 27-13.
However, hopes of a War Eagles comeback were squashed in the third quarter. Norcross scored two unanswered touchdowns in the period, and Durham’s third touchdown pass of the night early in the fourth wasn’t enough for South.
South went 5-4 overall this season. They have earned seven straight playoff berths but only advanced beyond the first round in 2015.
Denmark 63, Discovery 0
Denmark made history Friday night winning the program’s first playoff contest and doing so in a big way, blowing out Discovery 63-0 at home.
The Danes were led by a massive, 6-touchdown performance from quarterback Aaron McLaughlin and a second shutout of the season by Denmark’s defense.
McLaughlin’s standout night started early with the senior hitting Lake Thoman and Azari Brown twice for three early passing scores to put Denmark up 21-0.
After an Amon Williams rushing score, McLaughlin used his legs to find the end zone and extend the Danes’ lead to 35-0.
McLaughlin and Brown weren’t done, with the duo linking up for another touchdown in the third. Late in the quarter, McLaughlin notched his sixth touchdown of the night and fifth through the air with a connection to Teddy Davenport.
Williams added some insurance in the fourth quarter with his second and third rushing scores of the night.
The Danes (6-4) will go on the road to take on Collins Hill (9-2) in the second round.
Collins Hill 42, Alpharetta 7
Alpharetta fell to Region 8 champions Collins Hill Friday night to serve as a bookend of the Raiders’ 2020 season. The game marked Alpharetta’s second loss to Collins Hill this year after the two teams met in the regular season.
Friday’s contest was not as close as the regular season matchup, with Collins Hill opening a 21-0 lead ahead of Alpharetta’s only touchdown of the contest and three more scores from the Eagles.
The Raiders went 3-6 overall in Jason Kervin’s first season as head coach. Alpharetta has earned playoff berths in the last five seasons but only advanced beyond the first round in 2017.
West Forsyth 39, Meadowcreek 14
A week after capturing its first region title in eight seasons, West Forsyth punched its ticket to the second round of the playoffs Friday night with a 39-14 win over Meadowcreek.
West opened the scoring on its second possession with Keegan Stover connecting with T.J. Jennings to give the Wolverines a 7-0 advantage. An errant snap on a Meadowcreek punt play resulted in a safety, pushing the score to 9-0 late in the first.
In the opening minute of the second quarter, West’s defense got another safety to lead 11-0.
Stover notched his second touchdown throw of the night, a 4-yard throw to Cooper Johnson, ahead of a trick-play touchdown reception from Ryder Stewart to put West up 25-0.
The Wolverines’ defense then got on the board with an interception returned for a touchdown by Hudson Posey.
Meadowcreek scored in the final seconds of the second quarter and returned the opening kickoff of the third for a touchdown to cut its deficit to 32-14, but no comeback was to come.
West’s defense earned a goal-line stand on Meadowcreek’s ensuing drive and kept the Mustangs off the scoreboard the rest of the game.
Stewart hauled in his second touchdown grab of the night in the fourth quarter.
West (8-3) will host North Gwinnett (8-3) in the second round.
CLASS 6A
Cambridge 36, Kell 14
Cambridge earned a major milestone Friday night, taking down Kell, 36-14, to earn the program’s first playoff win. The Bears were making their second postseason appearance after dropping their opening round contest in the 2016.
After a scoreless first quarter, Bears’ quarterback Zach Harris connected with Ian Chaffin and Hayden Gardella on touchdown passes to put Cambridge up 14-0.
An interception from the Cambridge linebacker Luke Ritter kept the Bear up 14-0 at the break.
Cambridge’s Phillip-Michael Collins rushed to the end zone in the opening minutes of the third with a 2-yard touchdown, but Kell began to crawl back, scoring two unanswered touchdowns to cut the Bears’ lead to 20-14.
Cambridge responded quickly following Kell’s second score, driving the field with a touchdown run of 24 yards from Collins.
Collins was back in the end zone early in the fourth to give the Bears a 34-14 advantage, and a safety in the final minutes put the icing on Cambridge’s historic night.
The Bears (6-5) will enter new territory Dec. 4 when they face Buford (9-4) on the road.
Allatoona 24, Johns Creek 0
Unbeaten Allatoona proved too much for Johns Creek Friday night as the Gladiators’ season ended with a 24-0 loss to the Region 6 champs.
The Bucs scored midway through the first, converting a fourth-and-long play for a 28-yard touchdown. They pushed their lead to 14-0 late in the first quarter with a short rushing touchdown.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Bucs scored on a 68-yard passing play and converted a field goal with five minutes remaining to effectively seal the result.
Johns Creek went 4-5 overall this season and 4-2 in Region 7-6A play.
CLASS 5A
Blessed Trinity 49, Chapel Hill 14
Blessed Trinity advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the 10th straight year Friday night, downing Chapel Hill in a lopsided, 49-14 contest.
BT drove the field on its opening drive, capped off by a touchdown rush from Justice Haynes. The sophomore extended the margin to 14-0 with a 21-yard score with three minutes left in the first quarter.
Chapel Hill fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by BT to set up a 29-yard touchdown from Zac Bolden.
Chapel Hill got a touchdown in the second quarter, ending BT’s three-game streak of posting shutouts, but the Titans answered quickly with a short drive capped off by Haynes’ third trip to paydirt.
Englan Williams got in on the scoring for the Titans with a 9-yard rushing touchdown late in the first half.
Titans’ quarterback JC French connected with Michael Mitcheler for a touchdown on BT’s opening possession of the third quarter, and backup QB Brendan Hunt threw a score late in the period to ice the game.
The Titans (7-0) will host Decatur (6-1) Dec. 4.
CLASS A-PRIVATE
Christian Heritage 38, King’s Ridge 0
King’s Ridge played its first playoff game in program history Friday night, but the result didn’t go the Tigers’ way. Christian Heritage ended the Tigers’ 2020 season with a shutout win.
Christian Heritage opened a 35-0 lead in the first half and added a field goal in the third to power its trip to the second round.
The Tigers compiled a 3-5 overall record in Terry Crowder’s first season as head coach.
Darlington 28, Mount Pisgah 21
Mount Pisgah’s 2020 season ended Friday with the Patriots taking a 28-21 loss to Christian Heritage at home. The Patriots were making their first postseason appearance in three seasons.
Neither team found much separation during the contest, but Darlington allayed the Patriots’ potential game-tying drive in the final minutes to win.
Darlington opened a 14-0 lead before Patriots’ quarterback Coleman Smith cut the gap in half midway through the second quarter with a rushing score.
Both teams scored in the third period, with Smith notching his second touchdown for the Patriots, setting up a 21-14 Darlington lead heading into the fourth.
Continuing the scoring theme of the game, Darlington found the end zone again, but Mount Pisgah responded with a touchdown early in the fourth to get back within one score, 28-21.
With six minutes remaining in the contest, the Patriots’ Happy Chane hauled in an interception, but Mount Pisgah gave the ball right back with an interception on their offensive drive.
With under two minutes left, Mount Pisgah converted a fourth-and-1, but could not move the chain on a fourth-and-18 play on their next series, allowing the Tigers to go into victory formation to end the game.
Mount Pisgah went 6-5 overall this season following two straight years of finishing 3-7.
Fellowship Christian 49, Mt. Paran 7
Fellowship Christian manhandled Mt. Paran 49-7 Friday night in Roswell to punch its ticket to the second round for the fifth straight season. The contest was Fellowship’s first in three weeks.
For the second straight game, Fellowship senior running back Murphy Reeves scored on the Paladins’ first play from scrimmage, rushing in from 79-yards out.
The Paladins’ relentless start continued with three more rushing scores in the first quarter. Jayven Hall scored from 11-yards out, Reeves got his second touchdown on a 37-yard run and Lawson Haigler found paydirt on a 42-yard scamper to put Fellowship ahead 28-0.
Just before the half, Eli Hildebrandt rushed in from a yard out to give Fellowship a 35-0 lead at the break.
Reeves extended the margin midway through the third quarter with another long touchdown run, this one coming from 38-yards out. Garrett Wagner scored in the fourth quarter to put Fellowship up 49-0.
The Paladins (9-0) will host Mt. Vernon (5-4) Dec. 4 in the second round.
