Dunwoody boys soccer kicks off 2021 season

The Dunwoody Boys Soccer team is off to a promising start for the 2021 season under third-year coach Sheldon DeRoux. After posting a win, loss and draw in the preseason, the Wildcats kicked-off region play with a 2-1 win over Archer behind goals from senior captains Andreas Henderson and Josh Hitt in a match which also included a key penalty-kick save by junior keeper Tommy Odom. Coach S. DeRoux said it’s important to have on-field leadership.

“Senior leadership is the extension of the coach, and when they’re able to command the respect of their teammates it definitely helps out from a coaching standpoint,” he said. “So whatever effort they give, the team gives the same effort, and they’re able to hold each other accountable and the team accountable and that’s what I expect from my senior leadership.”

The Wildcats are a young squad made-up mostly of juniors and sophomores, with only two seniors and two freshmen.

“We lost a lot of seniors last year, and we only played half the season," said DeRoux. “So a lot of these guys haven’t really gotten the full experience of playing varsity at a high level. It’s just for them to understand the level and commitment needed to really take it to that next level. The speed of the game is so much quicker, faster and more physical.”

It’s a large squad and DeRoux is constantly tinkering with the lineup and player combinations.

“One of the reasons I like keeping a large squad is that it builds a competitive spirit among my players,” he said. “Sometimes when you have maybe 17-19 players, everyone feels they’re privileged to just come out and not give the energy. When you have more players, a lot of the players are hungry for their opportunities, many of the players are interchangeable, and I love that about this team.”

This is Dunwoody’s first season playing in the state’s largest classification, 7A, where the Wildcats will sometimes play schools nearly twice their size, but DeRoux is not intimidated by the numbers.

“Even though the schools are much larger, they all play together in their various club teams, so they’re all familiar with each other, and I think that helps them not be nervous or intimidated moving up to 7A,” DeRoux said. “My goal has always been the same for any team I coach here at Dunwoody, and that is to play for a championship. We never look ahead to what our next opponent is, it’s just what that game is going to be on that night, and we just take it one game at a time.”