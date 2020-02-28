BUFORD, Ga.— Chattahoochee boys basketball made history Friday night in Buford with a thrilling 78-72 win over Tri-Cities to put the Cougars in a state championship game for the first time since the program’s inception.
“We’ve talked about our growth from last year, we’ve talked about being tougher, having more resiliency down the stretch and we scheduled this year to prepare for that, and I think it is paying off,” Chattahoochee head coach Chris Short said. “Hats off to Tri-Cities, they are a really good basketball team. I’m just proud our kids, this is what we strive for and what we work for.”
That work was no easy sledding for the Cougars (24-7) who were entrapped in a slugfest with the Bulldogs for the entire 32 minutes of play. Neither team could find significant separation, but Hooch held the slight edge through the fourth quarter and made crucial plays and converted free throws down the stretch to outlast their south Fulton opponents.
“On the defensive end we made stops when we needed to, we had big rebounds when we needed to,” Short said. “We knew they would make shots here and there, but I think we showed a lot of effort and toughness in the second half and made free throws late in the fourth quarter. [The team’s] toughness definitely stood out.”
The teams were deadlocked at 39 entering the third quarter, but Tri-Cities (26-6) opened the period on an 8-0 run to take the largest lead by either team in the second half. The Cougars quickly closed the gap, though, and two free throws from senior Cam Sheffield put Hooch up 54-53 and in the lead for the remainder of the contest.
But it was far from apparent that would be the case entering the fourth.
After two straight Chattahoochee turnovers with around three minutes remaining, Tri-Cities was within striking distance trailing 67-64.
While outside shots and put-back plays were run effectively by both squads, Chattahoochee’s prowess from the free-throw line proved decisive in the final three minutes.
A.J. White had an impressive offensive performance throughout the night playing general for Hooch’s offense, and it was bolstered by the junior shooting 8-8 on free throws down the stretch.
White’s efficiency from the free-throw line allowed Hooch to maintain a two-possession lead before the Cougars worked the ball effectively around the Bulldogs’ trap game to run time off the clock.
Tri-Cities continued to fight and hit a corner 3-pointer to put the score at 73-69 with 33 seconds left.
White added two more free throws, and Sheffield drew an offensive foul on the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession to put White back at the line for two more points.
The Bulldogs converted a 3-pointer off the glass with 15 seconds left to pull within five, but Sheffield earned a defensive board and hit a free throw to seal Hooch’s first berth in the Class 6A finals.
With their spot in the championship finalized, Hooch’s motto of “1-0” has taken on new meaning.
“Our guys motto every day is to go 1-0 on the day, in practice or in a game,” Short said. “Now, there is just one more. We’ve done a good job of not looking ahead, and now we are at a point where it literally is 1-0, just one more, and it’s next Saturday where we can get that crown.”
The Cougars will vie for their first state title against Lanier (26-5) in the Class 6A state finals at 3 p.m. March 7 at the Macon Centreplex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.