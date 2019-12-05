MILTON, Ga. — Cambridge wrestling took the top spot in the Iron Branch Dual Tournament at Flowery Branch High School Nov. 16, besting the field of 16 teams. The Bears return eight state qualifiers this year and four wrestlers who earned state placement in 2018.
The Bears defeated Kell, North Gwinnett, South Gwinnett, East Hall and Lambert to take the tournament title.
Mason Truncale, Cullen Kane, Andrew Kochman, Sebastian Shered, Brenden Boyd, Gavin Kane, Mike Hudson and Connor McHugh all went undefeated in the tournament. Cambridge dedicated the win to head coach Don St. James, who is recovering from surgery.
