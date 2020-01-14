MILTON, Ga. — Cambridge senior Gavin Kane captured the top spot in the 170-lb. weight class in the 2020 Doc Buchanan Wrestling Tournament in Clovis, Calif. Jan. 4. The challenging tournament field featured wrestlers from over 100 high schools throughout the U.S.
During the 2-day tournament, Kane won five matches to advance the finals in his weight class.
Kane faced Clovis High School’s Giano Petrucelli, the top-ranked 170-lb. wrestler in California and Air Force Academy commit. Kane took the match in 4-1 decision to earn the tournament victory.
Kane is the No. 1 senior wrestler in Georgia according to Grappler, and he is ranked in the top-5 nationally in the 170-lb. weight class by FloWrestling. He will be seeking a fourth state championship for the Bears later this year.
