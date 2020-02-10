MILTON, Ga. — Eleven Cambridge wrestlers earned berths in this weekend’s GHSA traditional wrestling state meet after competing in the sectional meet Feb. 7-8 at Alexander High School.
The Bears racked up 10 top-5 finishes, including five first place results at the sectional competition. Wrestlers earning trips to the state meet include: Cullen Kane (106 lbs.), Ben Werth (120 lbs.), Kyle Romano (138 lbs.), Nicholas Barton (145 lbs.), Kalem Kozma (152 lbs.), Brendan Boyd (160 lbs.), Evan Kurtz (170 lbs.), Gavin Kane (180 lbs.), Mike Hudson (195 lbs.), Connor McHugh (220 lbs.) and Julian Petty (285 lbs.).
In the finals of their weight classes, Cullen Kane had a back-and-forth battle against Pope’s wrestler and fell by 1 point while his nationally ranked brother Gavin forced won 18-3 over a Richmond Hill athlete.
Two more Bears dashing the hopes of wrestlers from rival Pope High School. Evan Kurtz pinned a Greyhounds wrestler with his “Kurtz Cradle” in the second period, and Nicholas Barton with an 8-7 decision. Kyle Romano picked up his first-place title with a 13-3 major decision, and Connor McHugh scored his second win in as many weeks against a tough Dunwoody 220- pound senior to take the first-place title with a 7-2 decision.
For those not attending this weekend’s state meet, matches can be viewed live on NFHSNetwork.com/GHSA and results will be listed on trackwrestling.com.
Follow the Wrestling Bears and view pictures of the team's wrestlers at cambridgebears.com/sports/wrest/index, on Facebook at facebook.com/CambridgeGABearsWrestling/, and on Instagram atinstagram.com/cambridgegabearswrestling/.
