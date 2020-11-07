CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — McIntosh prevailed over Blessed Trinity in a battle of two of the state’s top volleyball programs Saturday afternoon to take its fourth straight state title and deny BT its third in the last five years. The Indians held a slight edge in the well-matched contest, taking three sets to one (25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23).
BT was seeking its second state title while playing its first season in a new classification. The Titans won the 2016 state championship in their first season in Class 4A.
The Titans dropped the first set 25-20 but charged to an early lead in the second.
BT went on a 5-0 run to open a 9-2 lead, but the Indians responded soon after with a 7-0 run to take go up 18-17. The two teams exchanged points, but the Indians took the final three to take the set 25-20.
BT’s outlook was inauspicious midway through the third set, but the Titans clawed back.
Trailing 18-13, the Titans began their momentum swing that included two kills from outside hitter Taylor Esmie, two blocks from senior Kaya Hood and two aces from Reese Hall to go up 22-19.
A serving error on BT and a block that landed out of play allowed the Indians to stay close, but kills from junior outside hitter Cate Wright and freshman Mia Hood allowed the Titans to take the must-win set.
The fourth set featured mostly back-and-forth scoring, but BT managed to open a 19-15 lead seeking to extend the championship match to a decisive fifth set. However, McIntosh won seven of the next nine points to lead 22-20.
BT’s Kaya Hood kept the Titans alive with a kill on match point, but McIntosh won the next point to take the championship.
The Titans compiled a 32-6 season and won the Region 7-5A title.
