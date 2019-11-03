MARIETTA, Ga. — For the sixth time this decade and the first time since 2016, Blessed Trinity volleyball brought home a state championship trophy.
The Titans defeated St. Pius X in the Class 4A state championship at Marietta High School Nov. 2, winning three sets to one over the Golden Lions (25-21, 26-24, 10-25, 27-25).
This season was Blessed Trinity’s first under new head coach Allison Boes. Even with the change at the helm, the BT program again proved to be elite. The Titans finished 37-9 during the regular season, went undefeated in Region 7-AAAA play and did not lose a single set in the state tournament leading up to the state finals.
In the championship match, the Titans continued their hot streak. The teams went back and forth throughout the first set, and Blessed Trinity came out on top 25-21.
After the Titans took 20-14 lead in the second set, the Golden Lions stormed back and tied the set at 24. Blessed Trinity took the next two points and won the set 26-24 to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
“We’ve been in that situation a lot this season,” Boes said. “One of the things we always talk about is stay loose and have fun and take in the moment.”
State tournament matches are best-of-five rather than best-of-three, so the Titans needed one more set to take home the state title.
Down 2-0, St. Pius had its back against the wall and responded. The Golden Lions jumped out to an 8-1 lead and eventually took a 25-10 win to force a fourth set.
“They’re a tough team,” Boes said. “We’re always concerned about how they’re going to play. You have to respect every aspect of their game. But I knew our girls could do it, and we believed in ourselves and got a win.”
In the tightly contested fourth set, St. Pius had a 25-24 lead, but they came just short of forcing a winner-take-all fifthset for the state title. Blessed Trinity tied the set at 25 and went on to win 27-25, capturing its first state title under Boes and first since the 2016 season.
“It feels amazing,” Boes said. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I knew we had a really talented group. We had a lot of injuries this year, but we expected to be here the whole time.”
