NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Three North Fulton volleyball programs competed in the state semifinals Tuesday night, and one team punched its ticket to the state championships this weekend. Blessed Trinity advanced to its 11th state finals, while Alpharetta and Roswell were eliminated.
Blessed Trinity (37-9) swept Sandy Creek in three sets Tuesday night to reach its seventh state finals in eight years. The Titans took a decisive first set, 25-12, and earned 25-18 and 25-19 wins in the next two sets to move onto the finals.
BT will face a familiar foe in the finals, St. Pius X (45-4). The Golden Lions, winners of the 2018 Class 4A state title, downed BT in the second round of the playoffs last season. The matchup will be the second meeting of the teams this season. St. Pius beat BT in three sets (25-17, 17-25, 15-3) on Aug. 17.
The two teams will vie for the 4A state title Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at Marietta High School. The Titans are seeking their seventh state title.
While BT advanced in its semifinals matchup, Tuesday night marked the end of the road for Alpharetta and Roswell.
Alpharetta made its fourth straight appearance in the Class 6A semifinals but fell short of their third appearance in the finals after being swept by Allatoona (25-21, 25-13, 25-18). T
The loss marked the end of an incredible run by the Raiders’ senior class. Alpharetta compiled a staggering 168-24 overall record, won four straight region titles and finished as state runner-up in 2016 and 2017.
Roswell entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from the highly competitive Region 4-AAAAAAA, and it was a region foe, Walton, knocking the Hornets out of the state title race.
Powerhouse Walton, winners of eight state titles the last nine years, swept the Hornets (25-17, 25-22, 25-10) Oct. 29.
The Hornets reached the semifinals behind a dramatic five-set win over Region 2 champions Newnan in the first round before sweeping Peachtree Ridge and Brookwood in three sets. Roswell compiled a 24-10 overall record this season.
(1) comment
#goBTgoBTgo
