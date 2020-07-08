ROSWELL, Ga. — Blessed Trinity graduate CJ Abrams has landed a spot on the San Diego Padres 60-man roster for the truncated 2020 MLB season. The 19-year old was the Padres’ first pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and has already made waves in the minors.
For the 2020 season, all teams will have a 60-man “player pool” that includes active and reserve players. Each club will have up to 30 players on its opening day roster while the other 30 will work out at an “alternative training site.” According to local reports, Abrams’ inclusion in the player pool is to continue his development with the cancellation of the minor league season, and he is not expected to make his debut in the majors just yet.
Abrams, a shortstop, has already earned accolades just over a year after being drafted sixth overall.
The 2019 BT grad appeared in 32 games for the Padres’ affiliate in the Rookie-level Arizona League and earned Most Valuable Player honors for his standout 2019 campaign.
Abrams led the league in batting average (.401) and slugging percentage (.662) in 142 plate appearances. He racked up 57 hits, including 12 doubles, eight triples and three home runs with 22 RBIs and 10 walks.
Scouts began touting Abrams’ speed early in his Blessed Trinity playing days, and the former Titan used that pace to steal 15 bases in his debut minor league season.
His 40 runs scored was the most in the Rookie-level league before he was called up to the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the Midwest League where he appeared in two games.
Abrams is the No. 25-ranked prospect according to Major League Baseball.
Before his professional career began, Abrams was a standout in Blessed Trinity’s talent-rich program.
Abrams compiled a .418 career average in 538 plate appearance for the Titans with 100 RBIs, 33 doubles, 15 triples and eight home runs. He also stole 100 bases, including a program record with 38 in the 2018 season.
He split his time with the Titans at shortstop and second base with a .939 career fielding percentage with 50 double plays.
Abrams was named the 2019 Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year as the top high school baseball player in the state.
The Titans compiled a 134-24 record and reached the state semi-finals each of Abrams’ four years in the program, including two state runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.