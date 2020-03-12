HOOVER, Ala. — Blessed Trinity baseball traveled to Hoover, Alabama last week to compete in the Perfect Game High School Showdown, a tournament featuring over 30 of the Southeast’s top programs. The Titans went 2-2 in the tournament ahead of Region 7-AAAA play, which begins this week.
The Titans (11-3) opened play with a 2-0 win over hometown Hoover High School on March 5. Junior pitchers DJ Radtke and Joseph Chambers teamed up for the shutout. Radtke earned the win, allowing only two hits in six innings with six strikeouts. Chambers earned the save with a hit allowed and one strikeout in the seventh inning.
Radtke helped his cause in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-RBI triple in a game featuring just seven combined hits.
BT’s bats were hot in their second game of the tournament March 6 against Georgia’s Pike County. The Titans prevailed 9-1.
Michael Mitchler led the Titans at the plate batting 3-3 with two RBIs and two walks. Carson Harof went 2-2 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Harof drove in Radtke with a double in the top of the first inning and scored on a dropped third strike to put the Titans up 2-0.
Leading 4-0 in the fourth, Harof and Mitchler drove in runs with RBI singles.
Mitchler had another RBI single in the sixth inning, and the Titans added two insurance runs in the seventh.
Dominick Marcoccio earned the win for the Titans with 4.2 innings pitched. The right-handed senior allowed one hit with seven strikeouts and four walks. Jackson Seng appeared in relief and allowed 4 hits and one earned run over 2.1 innings with four strikeouts.
The Titans dropped their second Friday contest to Loganville, the No. 2 ranked team in Class AAAAA, on a walk-off single.
BT trailed 2-1 entering the seventh inning but stayed alive with an RBI single from Radtke. Loganville earned two hits in the bottom of the frame and scored to earn the walk-off win.
Jake Lankie got the start with four innings pitched allowing three hits and one earned run with six strikeouts. Trey Baker went 2.1 innings with two earned runs allowed.
BT was held to three hits in the contest.
The Titans’ offense was held to two hits by Alabama’s Russell County in the final game of the tournament, coming out on the losing end of a 3-0 score.
After competing in three tournaments, BT will now turn its attention to Region 7-AAAA play where the Titans will look to capture an incredible 10th consecutive region title. There will be no easy sledding, however. While BT commands the top spot in the latest Georgia Dugout Preview Class AAAA poll, region rivals Marist (2nd), Flowery Branch (4th) and Denmark (5th) are close behind.
The Titans begin their two-game series with 2019 state runner-up Denmark (5-5) this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.