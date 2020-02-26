(This article will be updated)
BOYS
Class 7A
Milton 68, Newton 62
Milton will make its return to the final four after four seasons this Saturday after the Eagles took down Newton, 68-62, in a battle of top-10 ranked teams Tuesday night at home.
Milton kept a small lead through much of the first half, but Newton held the advantage to open the third period and took the lead for the first time since the opening minute of play.
However, Milton responded with an 8-2 run to lead 47-42 at the half, and the Eagles outpaced Newton to secure its first trip to the final four since the 2015-16 season.
Bruce Thornton had a monumental second half for the Eagles with 23 points, including 16 in the final period. LT Overton racked up 10 points with 18 rebounds.
Milton will vie for a spot in the Class 7A championship game at 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at Buford City Arena. The Eagles will challenge the winners of Wednesday’s Wheeler/Berkmar matchup.
Class 6A
Chattahoochee 82, Sequoyah 67
Chattahoochee advanced to the final four for the first time in program history Tuesday night at home. The Cougars were vying for their first trip to the semifinals while Sequoyah was making its first appearance in the elite eight.
Hooch came out swinging in the opening minutes of play and quickly built a 22-9 lead after one period of play and retained a double-digit lead in the second quarter.
The Chiefs stayed alive and cut the lead down to 60-50 after the third period, but the Cougars opened the final quarter on a run and sealed their ticked to the final four.
Senior Cameron Sheffield led the Cougars with 30 points followed by A.J. White who netted 27.
The Cougars will vie for a spot in the Class 6A championship this Friday when they take on the winner Wednesday’s matchup between Tucker and Tri-Cities. Hooch’s first ever final four game is slated for a 4 p.m. tipoff at Buford City Arena Feb. 28.
Class 4A
Denmark 71, Upson-Lee 68
It has taken Denmark just two years to earn two berths in the state tournament quarterfinals, and the Danes will take their first trip to the final four after downing Upson-Lee in a tight matchup Tuesday night.
The teams exchanged blows throughout the first half with Denmark holding a 7-point edge at the half, the biggest lead of either team in the after 16 minutes of play.
The Danes found separation early in the third and extended their lead to 16 points before Upson-Lee mounted a comeback.
Late in the fourth, Upson-Lee went on a 7-0 run to cut Denmark’s lead to 60-59 and eventually reclaimed the lead at 64-63. However, the Danes hit crucial free throws down the stretch to seal their trip to this weekend’s final four matchup.
Denmark will play the winner of Wednesday night’s Sandy Creek vs. Woodward Academy matchup at 4 p.m. at Fort Valley State University Feb. 28.
Class A-Private
St. Francis vs. Holy Innocents’ (Scheduled for Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at St. Francis)
GIRLS
Class 7A
Cherokee 53, North Forsyth 47
North Forsyth continued its streak of reaching the quarterfinals this season but were eliminated with a spot in the final four on the line, dropping their matchup with Region 4 champs Cherokee.
After a slow start, the Raiders held a 23-21 lead at the half, but the Warriors outpaced North by 10 points in the third quarter to reclaim the lead.
Though the squads exchanged scores throughout the fourth, North could not quite complete the comeback.
The Raiders compiled a 27-3 overall record this season, repeated as Region 5 champions and notched over 20 wins for the fourth straight year.
Class 6A
Glynn Academy 47, Johns Creek 36
Perhaps the most memorable season in Johns Creek program history ended Tuesday night with the Gladiators falling to Glynn Academy on the road.
Johns Creek was held to a single point in the first period and just seven in the first half, allowing the Terrors to lead 25-7 at the break.
While the Gladiators cut the margin significantly in the final 16 minutes of play — outscoring the Terrors 29-22 — Glynn Academy’s lead proved too much to overcome.
Despite the bitter exit from the state tournament, Johns Creek earned several firsts for the program this season. The Gladiators captured their first region championship, earned the program’s first state tournament win before advancing to the quarterfinals.
Class A-Private
St. Francis vs. Mt. Paran (Scheduled for Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.