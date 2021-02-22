NORTH FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Local boys and girls basketball squads lifted region championship trophies last week with most local teams competing in their respective region tournaments. The top four teams from each tourney secured a spot in the state bracket.
The GHSA state tournament begins this week.
Region 6-7A boys
South Forsyth captured its first region title in over two decades last week, besting the seven-team field for the 6-7A championship.
The War Eagles (23-3) downed Lambert 63-59 before beating Denmark 50-46 for the region title.
The top four seeded teams from the 6-7A regular season were the four teams earning playoff berths — including Lambert, Gainesville, Denmark and South Forsyth.
Demark (16-11) fell short of its second region title and first in Class 7A, but it continues the program’s perfect streak of state tournament performances. The Danes beat Forsyth Central and Gainesville to advance to the region final.
Lambert, the No. 4 seed entering the tournament, ended West Forsyth’s season with a 74-54 win in the quarterfinals but dropped a close, 63-59 matchup with South. Lambert took on Gainesville in the third-place game and fell 74-68.
Region 6-7A girls
North Forsyth extended its region championship streak to three this year, taking the crown Feb. 17 with a 46-42 win over No. 3 seed South Forsyth.
The Raiders, who have earned a trip to the final four of the state tournament two of the last three seasons, went 21-4 during the regular season.
South Forsyth will have home-court advantage in the first round of the state tournament. The War Eagles took down Gainesville 44-31 and won a tight battle with West Forsyth, 59-57, to earn a spot in the region tournament final.
West Forsyth, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, beat Denmark 59-43 in the third-place game.
The Danes secured their trip to state with a 49-47 win over Forsyth Central.
Region 7-6A boys
Defending state champions Chattahoochee captured the Region 7-6A title for the second straight year.
The Cougars, who were relegated to the No. 2 seed with a loss to Centennial in the final week of the season, downed the No. 1 seed Knights 57-50 on Feb. 20 to take the title. The Cougars (20-3) also beat Johns Creek, 86-51, and Sequoyah, 66-54, in the tournament.
Centennial (21-4) will take the No. 2 seed from the region into the state tournament. After taking a lopsided win over Cambridge in the first round, the Knights squeaked by River Ridge, 50-49, in the semifinals.
Two Cherokee County teams, Sequoyah and River Ridge, earned the final two state tournament berths from the region. Johns Creek went 8-15 this season and Cambridge compiled a 6-17 mark.
Region 7-6A girls
Most North Fulton teams couldn’t keep pace with their Cherokee County foes, but at least one team, Cambridge, is on to the state tournament.
The No. 3 seed Bears (16-9) finished third in the 7-6A tourney. Cambridge beat Riverwood in the quarterfinals but fell to Sequoyah in the next round. In the third-place game, the Bears downed Creekview 51-32.
Johns Creek and Centennial were eliminated in the first round.
No. 4 seed Johns Creek (14-11) was eliminated by No. 5 Creekview. Centennial (3-20) fell to eventual region champs River Ridge in the first round.
Region 7-5A boys
Blessed Trinity lost an overtime heartbreaker to finish as the runner-up in the Region 7-5A.
The Titans (18-8), the No. 4 seed in the tournament, fell to No. 3 Calhoun, 50-45, in overtime of the 7-5A finals.
The Titans earned a spot in the tournament finals by taking down No. 1 seed Cass, avenging two close losses from the regular season. On Jan. 5, Cass took an 83-78 double-overtime win over BT. Two weeks later, BT again fell just short, 53-48.
The Titans secured a playoff spot by taking down No. 5 seed Cartersville 61-45 in the first round.
Region 7-5A girls
Blessed Trinity, the No. 4 seed for the 7-5A tournament, fell to Cartersville, 41-28, in the opening round to miss out on a state bracket berth. The Titans went 5-16 overall this season and were 3-7 in region play.
Region 7-A boys
Mount Pisgah continued its strong campaign by dethroning St. Francis for the Region 7-A boys title. The Patriots downed the defending state champs 65-46 for the title.
Mount Pisgah (22-6), the No. 1 seed entering the tournament, won each of their three tournament games by an average of 35 points per game.
St. Francis continues its streak of state tournament appearances after downing Mt. Bethel, 72-60, and King’s Ridge, 68-60, to reach the region tournament final.
King’s Ridge (20-5) beat Fellowship Christian and to earn a playoff berth and downed Lakeview Academy, 63-61, to take the No. 3 seed from the region.
Region 7-A girls
St. Francis extended its decade-plus streak of region championships last week by dominating the 7-6A tournament.
The Knights (18-4), beat Lakeview Academy, 76-24, in the first round before taking down No. 2 seed Fellowship Christian, 69-22, in the tournament final.
Fellowship Christian (9-7) is back in the state tournament as the No. 2 seed from the region after taking down Mount Pisgah, 52-33, in the semifinals.
Mount Pisgah (8-6) finished third by downing Lakeview Academy 58-46 in the third-place game.
