NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The following players were chosen as Appen Media’s 2019 All North Fulton football team based on their performances throughout the regular season and playoffs. The players are listed in no particular order.

Quarterbacks

Beau Lark (Northview) 

Ben Whitlock (Johns Creek) 

Devin Farrell (Milton) 

Josh Gil (St. Francis) 

Running backs

Murphy Reeves (Fellowship Christian) 

Phillip Michael Collins (Cambridge) 

Elijah Green (Blessed Trinity) 

Savion McCrary (Roswell) 

Dylan Merrell (Alpharetta)

Ahmad Junearick (Milton) 

Fullbacks 

Ryan Dupont (Blessed Trinity) 

Jayven Hall (Fellowship Christian) 

Tight ends 

John Copenhaver (Roswell) 

Jack Nickel (Milton) 

James Bryant (Blessed Trinity) 

Wide Receivers 

Dalton Pearson (Johns Creek) 

Jordan Palmer (Chattahoochee) 

Yong Min Lee (Johns Creek) 

Garrett Sutherland (Mount Pisgah) 

Richard Shaw (Centennial) 

CJ Dobard (Alpharetta) 

Offensive linemen 

Paul Tchio (Milton) 

Trey Zimmerman (Roswell) 

Ty Furnish (Blessed Trinity) 

Billy Waters (Johns Creek) 

Jackson Filipowicz (Blessed Trinity) 

Charlie Patterson (Fellowship Christian) 

Anthony Minella (Milton) 

John Irwin (Northview) 

Defensive linemen 

Grayson Gilder (Blessed Trinity) 

Troy Beasley (St. Francis) 

Nick Jackson (Mount Pisgah) 

Marcos Rangel (Milton) 

Caden Bondurant (Roswell) 

Joey Archer (Fellowship Christian) 

Jonathan Pittman (Milton) 

Linebackers 

Jon Ross Maye (Johns Creek) 

Nathan Nardone (Fellowship Christian) 

Doneiko Slaughter (Roswell) 

Jackson Hamilton (Blessed Trinity) 

Mike Hudson (Cambridge) 

Cam Dorsey (Alpharetta) 

Hunter Jones (St. Francis) 

Ryan Dupont (Blessed Trinity) 

Defensive backs 

Jaden Slocum (Alpharetta) 

John Michael DiRoberto (Roswell) 

Pat Taylor (Johns Creek) 

Josh Cole (Fellowship Christian) 

John Michael DiRoberto (Roswell) 

Quinton Reese (Blessed Trinity) 

Kristofer Thomas (Alpharetta) 

Jack Rhodes (Milton) 

Punters 

Caden Long (Roswell) 

Joshua Huiet (Johns Creek) 

Kickers 

Bryce Troutt (Alpharetta) 

Payton Broaddus (Mount Pisgah) 

Long snapper 

David Bertrand (Mount Pisgah) 

Athlete/Utility 

Zay Wadsworth (St. Francis) 

Travis Buchanan (Northview) 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.