NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The following players were chosen as Appen Media’s 2019 All North Fulton football team based on their performances throughout the regular season and playoffs. The players are listed in no particular order.
Quarterbacks
Beau Lark (Northview)
Ben Whitlock (Johns Creek)
Devin Farrell (Milton)
Josh Gil (St. Francis)
Running backs
Murphy Reeves (Fellowship Christian)
Phillip Michael Collins (Cambridge)
Elijah Green (Blessed Trinity)
Savion McCrary (Roswell)
Dylan Merrell (Alpharetta)
Ahmad Junearick (Milton)
Fullbacks
Ryan Dupont (Blessed Trinity)
Jayven Hall (Fellowship Christian)
Tight ends
John Copenhaver (Roswell)
Jack Nickel (Milton)
James Bryant (Blessed Trinity)
Wide Receivers
Dalton Pearson (Johns Creek)
Jordan Palmer (Chattahoochee)
Yong Min Lee (Johns Creek)
Garrett Sutherland (Mount Pisgah)
Richard Shaw (Centennial)
CJ Dobard (Alpharetta)
Offensive linemen
Paul Tchio (Milton)
Trey Zimmerman (Roswell)
Ty Furnish (Blessed Trinity)
Billy Waters (Johns Creek)
Jackson Filipowicz (Blessed Trinity)
Charlie Patterson (Fellowship Christian)
Anthony Minella (Milton)
John Irwin (Northview)
Defensive linemen
Grayson Gilder (Blessed Trinity)
Troy Beasley (St. Francis)
Nick Jackson (Mount Pisgah)
Marcos Rangel (Milton)
Caden Bondurant (Roswell)
Joey Archer (Fellowship Christian)
Jonathan Pittman (Milton)
Linebackers
Jon Ross Maye (Johns Creek)
Nathan Nardone (Fellowship Christian)
Doneiko Slaughter (Roswell)
Jackson Hamilton (Blessed Trinity)
Mike Hudson (Cambridge)
Cam Dorsey (Alpharetta)
Hunter Jones (St. Francis)
Ryan Dupont (Blessed Trinity)
Defensive backs
Jaden Slocum (Alpharetta)
John Michael DiRoberto (Roswell)
Pat Taylor (Johns Creek)
Josh Cole (Fellowship Christian)
John Michael DiRoberto (Roswell)
Quinton Reese (Blessed Trinity)
Kristofer Thomas (Alpharetta)
Jack Rhodes (Milton)
Punters
Caden Long (Roswell)
Joshua Huiet (Johns Creek)
Kickers
Bryce Troutt (Alpharetta)
Payton Broaddus (Mount Pisgah)
Long snapper
David Bertrand (Mount Pisgah)
Athlete/Utility
Zay Wadsworth (St. Francis)
Travis Buchanan (Northview)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.