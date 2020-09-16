ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The 10-year old Alpharetta Eagles captured the 2020 Dizzy Dean Georgia state championship in its age group in Ringgold. The team plays out of Wills Park in Alpharetta.
The Eagles won all four of their tournament games by a combined score of 45-2. Players Evan Braaten and Caelen Fredrick combined for a no-hitter in the semifinals game, and Drew Whitney hit a two-run, walk-off home run to end the championship game by run rule.
The team went 26-2 in summer play and won six of seven tournaments. Other wins include the 2020 Georgia Allstar state championship and 2020 7th Annual Cherokee Open in Canton.
Player include :Stahle Smith II, Jake Sherrill, Peyton Hanson, Nico Whealton, Chase Stefanowicz, Evan Braaten, Caelen Frederick, Tanush Shetty, Patrick Whigham and Drew Whitney.
The team is coached by Jake Sherrill, Stahle Smith I, Max Hanson, Anthony Whealton and Dave Stefaniwicz.
