By Dr. Ushma Patel D.M.D
Center for Advanced Dentistry
I am here to address a topic that I think is timely for the Holiday Season and that’s brought up frequently by my patients.
There are many grooming habits that have become mainstays in our population. From deodorant to hair removal, we operate in a society that incorporates hygiene and appearance into our daily routines. Now that achieving a whiter, brighter smile has become the new norm, many people ask me, “Which is the best method to achieve and maintain a fresh, clean smile?”
I’ve researched various options and of course, as a dentist, many companies try to engage me in offering their products. But the one I feel is not only the safest, but the most effective and beneficial to my patients is the Zoom!™ Teeth Whitening System. The process is painless and occurs in one visit, generally in less than 90 minutes. Teeth appear six to ten shades whiter (and sometimes more), and patients notice the results instantly. Even if you have highly sensitive teeth, ask me about products that are formulated to minimize sensitivity so you, too, can enjoy the benefits of a whiter brighter smile.
The color of our teeth dull over time due to age, staining foods and drinks such as berries, wine, tea, and coffee, and the natural life cycle of our teeth. Zoom! ™ is the perfect choice to instantly restore a brighter smile, essentially reversing those effects through one quick and comfortable appointment. We also offer special products and tips to help you maintain your newly restored smile.
The Zoom™ whitening process is safe and effective, but I want to caution you about one thing—and that’s the drive home. Patients who have Zoom! are so astounded by their instant and noticeable results that they can’t resist admiring their smile in their car’s rear view mirror after they leave the office. I know you won’t be able to help yourself, but save those pearly whites for your smile after you arrive home safely! You’ll have a killer smile, but I can’t guarantee it’ll get you out of a traffic ticket for inattentive driving.
As always, happiness is spread with a smile, make yours one you are proud to share!
For more information about how we can make you brighter, visit our website at HiTechSmiles.com or call 678-894-7926.
