By Kids ‘R’ Kids
Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy, located at 3036 Old Atlanta Road in Cumming, is an excellent quality childcare facility that combines learning with playing.
At every stage of your child’s journey, Kids ‘R’ Kids develops new and challenging ways to open the mind and expand the imagination – it’s what we call Smart Fun. Our foundation of love and trust is accompanied every step of the way by our teachers, parents and peers.
Kids ‘R’ Kids has been educating children from ages 6 weeks to 12 years for the past 10 years.
Brain Development the Kids ‘R’ Kids Way
Our philosophy is “Hug First, Then Teach” as we understand that secure and safe emotional attachment is vital for the growth and development of your child’s brain. Our classrooms are filled with stimulating materials that allow teachers to facilitate children’s exploration through sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch as these sensory experiences send information directly to the brain and form the platform for healthy brain growth.
We understand that each child is unique, so our teachers cater to different interests and learning styles. From infancy, your child will be exposed to many forms of language (including sign-language), and immersed in an environment rich in language and literacy. Our learning stations are filled with math manipulatives, science elements, and stimulating visuals that support brain pathways for cognitive development. Problem solving is considered one of the best ways to support brain development, so our teachers conduct activities to help children explore cause and effect and employ questioning strategies that promote higher level thinking.
Technology and the Brain
Technology is everywhere, so children need healthy exposure to be prepared for life in the 21st century. Research shows, however, that hours of exposure to digital technology can lead to over stimulation of the brain, fatigue, and irritability. At Kids ‘R’ Kids, we take a balanced approach to technology. Our curriculum has been integrated with ABCmouse, one of the latest early childhood technology tools, to enhance learning. With the guidance of a teacher, children engage in digital activities that build language, math, science, and fine motor skills.
Maximizing your Child’s Mental Capacity
We believe in a nurturing learning environment, hands-on play, and novel experiences that ignite your child’s curiosity. With our exclusive Brain Waves™ curriculum and quality teachers, our goal is to provide stimulating experiences that support brain development and maximize your child’s mental capacity.
From the well-trained staff members to the innovative school, children are given the opportunity to explore the world around them, establishing the basis for their future learning experiences. Infants through school age children can learn and play in the spacious school which includes: a cafeteria, playgrounds with age appropriate equipment, computer lab, library, water park, large covered patio, smart board technology, and much more! We have both a Jr. and Senior aftercare program. We service 6 local Elementary Schools. We are proud to support Toys for Tots, Wounded Worriers, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, and Dawsonville No kill Animal Shelter.
We are open for care from 6am to 6:30pm. Please feel free to stop by for a complimentary tour between the hours of 9am to 11am and 2:30pm to 4:30pm, Feel free to call us and schedule a tour. Regardless of your need, whether full time, part time, after school care, or seasonal camps, Kids ‘R’ Kids is the place for your child.
