Woodward North’s Odyssey of the Mind Team achieved unprecedented success in their latest season, an accomplishment that testifies to both the strength of this dynamic team as well as Woodward North’s commitment to STEAM education.
Odyssey of the Mind is an international educational program emphasizing problem-solving and teamwork, and has grown into the largest competition of its kind worldwide. Above all, team members must be creative to solve problems that range from building mechanical devices to presenting their own interpretation of literary classics. While challenges can be near impossible, there’s always more than one right answer--it’s all about collaboration and thinking outside the box. Thousands of teams from throughout the U.S. and from 25 countries around the world participate in the program.
In April, multiple Woodward North Odyssey of the Mind teams competed at the State Tournament at Columbus State University. Woodward North’s “Omer to the Rescue” Division 1 vehicle team won their division of the State Championship after sweeping all three categories with a perfect score of 350 points, but they didn’t stop there: this win qualified them to compete at the World Finals tournament.
In May, more than 900 teams from around the world gathered at Michigan State University to compete in the 40th Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
“Over a span of nearly 40 years, World Finals has been the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work for the millions of students across the world who have participated in Odyssey of the Mind,” says Woodward North social studies teacher and Odyssey of the Mind team advisor, Tonya Milton. “It was a creative extravaganza where teams from all around the world shared their ideas and work.”
Again, Woodward North’s “Omer to the Rescue” team did not disappoint. They competed against 57 teams at World Finals and ultimately, after much hard work and a ton of fun, placed 5th in the world.
With many veteran Odyssey of the Mind students returning next year, Woodward North looks forward to future competitions and the continued role such international creative problem-solving work will play in Woodward North’s ongoing commitment to STEAM education.
