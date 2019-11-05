There are many matters to consider when listing your home. One question homeowners have, is when to put their house on the market. There is a common misconception that placing your home on the market during winter time is not advisable. While well intended, this is not true.
Conventional wisdom says there are less individuals looking for homes in winter. While accurate, there is a second side to this equation. Like all transactions, this comes down to supply and demand. There is a lower supply of available homes during winter, compensating for the lower demand. Because of this, you will have less competition when trying to attract available buyers.
In addition, there will always be a constant amount of home buyers looking for houses, due to moving for work. Many companies try to hire for open roles before the end of the year. Most of these will be filled by people relocating for the job. With lower inventory, it is easier for your home to rise above the rest. You will only have to compete with those homes that have been on the market for a long time and are stale.
Finally, many people want to be in their new home for the holidays, thus increasing the sense of urgency for finding a home. There is also a tax benefit of buying before year end, helping drive demand for newly listed homes in winter. Remember, no matter when you list, you will always have my help.
