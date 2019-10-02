There’s a frenzy of new construction going on in our North Fulton area and buyers are on the hunt for the best new home for their lifestyle. A question that is often posed to me is: Do I need a buyer’s agent? Being a veteran Realtor, of course my answer is, yes and here’s why:
1. Choosing the right builder: Builders are not all the same. A seasoned agent is likely to have years of experience with a variety of builders and she/he will can assist you in identifying the best builder to use (and the least desirable builders). Your agent will impart her years of wisdom at no expense to you.
2. Expertise on communities, location and lot: Again, here’s where experience counts. Location is always primary for real estate value. Your agent can counsel you on issues such as proximity to retention/detention ponds, the amenities, roads, topography, commercial developments, etc.
3. Help in choosing the best upgrades/plan modifications: Your experienced agent has viewed thousands of homes, knows what buyers prefer and can advise on what is best for future resale. This advice alone could save you thousands down the road.
4. Contractual Review: The builders’ contracts can be full of deadlines and confusing terms that an agent can help you navigate. And, if a dispute arises concerning contractual issues, he/she can run interference for you.
5. Negotiations with your best interest in mind: The onsite agents, as nice and friendly as they can be, are representing only the builder’s best interests. When you use a buyer’s agent, you have someone who is solely focused on your best interest and has years of experience negotiating home purchases.
6. An invaluable resource: Buyer’s agents have an arsenal of qualified inspectors, contractors, movers, storage, temporary housing options and attorneys, if needed. Your construction could take up to 5-6 months and your agent will be consulting with you every step of the way. And, if you are selling too, they can reduce your street level by seamlessly coordinate the two transactions.
Bottom-line, a buyer’s agent costs you nothing and offers a lot of upside. – Eve Jones, 770-365-1406
