It has been estimated that 80 percent of a child’s learning during their first 12 years of life is obtained through their vision, so eye exams are essential to make sure kids are getting the most of his or her education. Some common signs of vision problems include holding reading material closer than normal, turning or tilting the head to use one eye only, consistently performing below potential, headaches, and fatigue. Children will not often complain of not being able to see and vision changes can occur without a parent or child noticing them, making eye exams that much more important.
One of the largest eye care practices in the Southeast offering specialty eye care for adults and children is Thomas Eye Group. With eight locations in Georgia, including an office in Suwanee, Thomas Eye offers eye care services for the whole family.
For kids, Thomas Eye Group has a team of highly experienced pediatric ophthalmologists that provide comprehensive eye care for children. The pediatric ophthalmologist in the Thomas Eye Group Suwanee office is Jeri Salit, M.D., a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in pediatric ophthalmology. Glenda Brown, OD also performs routine eye care including glasses and contact lenses in our Suwanee office.
The office environment at Thomas Eye Group is also designed with kids in mind with an optical shop that offers a large variety of brands and frames of all colors, shapes, durability, and design for children.
The Thomas Eye Group Suwanee office is located at 1120 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.thomaseye.com or call 770-809-3366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.