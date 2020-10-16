When the pandemic appeared, it came suddenly. One week, things were as normal. The next, our students and teachers were all remote, everyone separated to ensure safety amid the danger and uncertainty. We were fortunate at Woodward Academy in having a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy, which ensured that students already were equipped technologically. We also already had in place a remote learning plan for the potential of inclement weather—we just didn’t expect this plan would need to be active for months.

The biggest challenge was changing quickly while the needs of physical distancing meant that we couldn’t even gather together as faculty. This was a huge challenge for me because we were up against the clock to get our teachers properly trained on Zoom and other tools that would be necessary for engaging students remotely, and I wasn’t able to see them all at once to do this.

As educators, it’s no secret that there are days things don’t always go as planned in our lessons, and that sometimes we must be flexible. This became an everyday reality for us in those early weeks. Having to teach in a fully remote environment added an additional layer for us in terms of our instructional planning. Yes, we needed to focus on the academic piece of our planning, but we also had to work even harder to identify ways to engage students and maintain our positive relationships with them in this type of setting so our students still felt connected and a part of our community.

I spent much of my work this summer researching a variety of instructional methods to plan for all scenarios. One thing I focused on with both my remote and hybrid model research was assessment. We knew from the spring that assessment was one of our biggest challenges in a remote setting, and it allowed us to begin exploring alternative authentic assessments, including project-based learning.

With the future pointing to a hybrid model, we and other schools are relying on technology such as the Owl Camera. The 360-degree view (as well as other views) of the classroom it provides, has been great for allowing remote learners to feel as though they are in the classroom with their teacher and peers. Because it also picks up voices and moves with the voice speaking, it has allowed remote students to easily interact with their peers as well.

This global pandemic will shape the future of education. I think if there is one thing we have learned through this, it’s that there is no replacement for a great teacher. Yes, we can use technology to facilitate learning from anywhere, but our students thrive off of connection and the relationships they build with their teachers and others in the classroom. There is greater work to be done, but I personally hope to see a push for less standardized testing in the future and more of an emphasis on real-world learning and the resources needed to build equitable schools.

The pandemic has provided opportunities for us to rethink our curricula, instructional design, and assessments. Having to teach remotely or in a hybrid model requires the use of technological tools to support collaboration, and it provides a stronger need for more authentic, 21st century lesson design. Teachers have had to rethink their instructional design to include technology and innovative ways to engage students like never before. This has opened a world of possibilities for our teachers and curricula, and I only see this continuing to have a positive impact on our students.

Alex Bragg is a teaching and learning specialist in the Upper School and, when the pandemic struck in the spring, that role took on a new dimension: rapidly shifting Woodward to an all-virtual educational model. We spoke to her about that experience, and about the lessons that were learned and applied to this fall semester, in which classes are conducted concurrently for in-person students and those who choose to learn virtually.