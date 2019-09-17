Vinings Bank has an outstanding team of seasoned SBA/Commercial lenders who can help companies with financing to open, grow or improve their businesses. We are a Preferred Lender with the U.S. Small Business Administration, which means we are able to approve and fund our own loans quickly and efficiently.
The SBA 7(a) Loan Program was developed to help small to mid-sized for-profit businesses secure financing by guarantying a portion of commercial loans made by banks. We work directly with our Borrowers to walk them through our approval and closing process with minimal effort on their part.
Through this program, we are able to offer loans to construct or purchase commercial buildings for company use, refinance business debt, acquire fixed assets, purchase existing businesses, start a business, and fund working capital. Funding amounts typically range between $200,000 and $5,000,000, and we can usually have loans approved and closed in under 60 days.
We can offer 25 year terms for the purchase of real estate (and refinances); 10 years for other fixed assets purchases; and up to 10 years for working capital purposes.
For more information, please call Joy Manbeck at 770-715-5422 or Dennis Leonard at 404-273-1481.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.