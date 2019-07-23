Located next to Wills Park, Village Park Milton is a luxury senior living community that offers modern farmhouse style with all the comforts and services of premier senior living. Whether it’s choosing between delicious dining options or a variety of residence styles, Village Park Milton enables you to choose the lifestyle you want with personalized care to meet your needs.
While choosing between a full-service dinner or a quick bite at our bistro may be an easy choice, we understand choosing your senior living community can be complex. You can rest assured that choosing Village Park Milton means choosing quality care, focusing on family, bringing the community to you, developing new friendships, and more.
Count on quality care. Your care plan is tailored to your unique needs. As your needs change, we will update your plan immediately—no moving, no waiting, helping you maintain the lifestyle you’re accustomed to.
Focus on family. Village Park provides the care and support you need, so you can focus on spending quality time with family. Make memories with your grandkids at our pool or enjoy a spa day with your daughter while we handle the rest.
Bring the community to you. With our concierge transportation services and convenient location, it’s easy to meet friends for dinner in downtown Alpharetta or go shopping at Avalon. Additionally, our theater, heated pool, spa, restaurants, coffee bar, and social events bring entertainment to your doorstep.
Develop new friendships. Village Park Milton is a place you will want to bring long-time friends as well as make new ones. Our vibrant community offers a variety of interests, stories, and personalities, so you are sure to find your fit.
Our Senior Living Consultants are here to help. Call (470) 509-4557 or stop by our Leasing Center at 555 Wills Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009 to learn more.
Village Park Milton, 555 Wills Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.