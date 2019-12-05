Tis the season for families to decorate their homes inside and out with beautiful lights and colors, that make them feel happy. As a young child, my family would take night drives to see the lights. We would ooh and aah at all the beautiful decorations. These memories always stuck with me, and to this day, I still equate them with some of my best childhood moments. Today I continue this tradition with my family, as I am sure many of you do.
As a Realtor, I say take these memories and put them to work. If you are listing your home for sale, showcase it at its best. Have people ooh and aah with delight from the moment they see your landscape and interior. Touch up your walls, have a clean home, de-clutter, make sure it smells fresh and has a comfortable feel. You want to make a foot print in the buyer’s mind. Remember, when you put your house on the market, it is your time to showcase it, and make it “twinkle.”
The Dream is Free, the Hustle
is Sold Separately- Natalie VanHook
