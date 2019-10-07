By Nan McCormick, RN
Thoracic Nurse Navigator, Northside Hospital Gwinnett
A majority of us take our lungs for granted and don’t recognize how much they really do for our bodies on a daily basis.
Our lungs have one major task—and that is to help us breathe. Lungs play an essential role in our overall health and wellbeing. Unfortunately, there are multiple factors that impact lung health—these organs must contend with pollution, smoke and germs.
Overtime, these factors may compound, taking a toll on your lungs and putting you at a higher risk for developing lung disease. With a multitude of lung conditions, one of the most serious being lung cancer, it’s important for each of us to learn more about promoting lung health.
Today, we know what may be harmful for lung health, but what about those that are beneficial? Well, there are many that do exist, and the good news is there are some easy ways for each of us to start practicing better lung health.
1. Don’t smoke … and if you do, stop
Smoking increases the risk of developing many serious illnesses, as well as accelerating the aging process. Due to the harmful chemicals found in cigarettes, smoking can cause a host of health issues, including:
• Multiple types of cancer: lung, bladder, cervical and throat, among several others
• Higher blood pressure, which increases your risk of stroke or heart attack
• Reduced blood flow, which can slow healing and cause wrinkles
With more resources than ever to aid in the quitting process, you can utilize support groups, classes and quit-smoking products to kick this bad habit for good. Even if you think it may be too late to quit, experts agree that no matter when you quit, it will have a positive impact on your health.
The Freshstart Smoking Cessation Program is a free service of Northside Hospital that provides counseling, education and support for those interested in quitting smoking.
2. Avoid indoor & outdoor air pollutants
Many of us hear about the importance of getting fresh air; however, that may be more difficult that you’d think. With several different sources of air pollution, both indoor and outdoor, it can be difficult to find truly fresh air. Things like carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and particulate matter are very harmful and are the result of many common pollutants.
By learning more about these common sources of air pollution, you can better avoid them and promote lung health:
• Exhaust from cars, lawnmowers and buses
• Mold and mildew
• Individuals with infections
• Some household chemicals
• Radon (Gwinnett, DeKalb, Fulton and Cobb Counties are among the highest predicted average of indoor radon levels in the state of Georgia)
3. Start doing breathing exercises
Your lungs need exercise just like the other muscles in your body. To keep them functioning as they should, breathing exercises help rid the stale air in your lungs, which increases oxygen levels and strengthens the diaphragm.
Two of the most popular breathing exercises recommended by the American Lung Association are:
• The Pursed Lip Breathing Exercise: Simply breathe in through your nose and breathe out through your mouth with pursed lips. Exhaling should take at least twice as long as inhaling.
• The Belly Breathing Exercise: During this exercise you will simply breathe in through your nose while paying attention to how your belly fills with air. By placing your hands on your stomach, you can feel your belly rising and falling with each breath. Exhaling should take two to three times as long as inhaling.
4, Get screened
You’ve probably heard about routine screenings for breast health, prostate health, even colon health, but what about lung health? In fact, there is a lung cancer screening that utilizes a low dose CT scan, which can effectively identify any nodules or masses that may be present, even if you don’t have symptoms.
While lung cancer may be the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., utilizing simple tactics to support lung health, as well as advanced screening options, and personalized care can all help to prevent this deadly disease. To learn more about how Northside Hospital Cancer Institute is leading the way in comprehensive lung care, visit northside.com/lung.
Start by marking your calendar for the second annual Breathe Better Gwinnett event on October 14 and the first annual Breathe Better Cherokee on October 23. In addition to on-site screenings and tests for lung function, lipid profile, blood glucose, and bone density—all provided by the experts of Northside Hospital—you’ll enjoy demonstrations, educational exhibits and prize drawings.
