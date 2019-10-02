Brought to you by – BILL RAWLINGS
When you decide to put your home up for sale, you naturally want to recoup as much of your investment as possible. Just as important, you want to be assured you’re getting paid the full value of what your home is worth. In the robust Atlanta housing market, first-time Atlanta home sellers often make the mistake of assuming their home will gain a good price based on demand alone, not realizing how competitive the market really is. To boost your Atlanta home’s value, keep the following five tips in mind.
Update the kitchen
Experts agree that kitchen remodels tend to bring the most value for the dollar, primarily because, for most homebuyers, the kitchen is the most important room in the home. A spruced-up kitchen can boost your home’s value by as much as 7 percent. Even minor updates like upgrading appliances and hardware will produce good results. For a bigger impact at the closing table, consider updating the countertops to quartz, marble or granite and installing stainless steel appliances.
Update the bathrooms
Similar to the kitchen, your bathrooms will have a high yield per dollar spent. Again, minor improvements like fresh paint, hardware and caulking will benefit you somewhat, but anything up to a full gut and remodel will be a value booster. For maximum impact, consider replacing the tub, countertops, fixtures and tile and install a new toilet if necessary.
Add square footage
The more usable square footage your home has, the higher its appraisal value. Finishing out a basement or attic is a great way to add extra rooms and living space. Converting a “bonus” room to an extra en suite bedroom can also be a plus. Building an add-on or stand-alone in-law suite can garner an increase in value in the tens of thousands of dollars.
Make it energy efficient
With so much attention on energy efficiency and environmental friendliness, you can’t go wrong by taking steps to lower your home’s energy output and costs. From simple steps like weatherproofing and insulation, to replacing drafty doors and windows, anything you can do to reduce energy bills for the next owners can get you more money at the closing table. Even if it doesn’t boost your home’s appraisal value, it will certainly boost your home’s perceived value, and energy-conscious buyers will gladly pay more for these features.
Spruce it up—inside and out
The “lived-in” look may sell blue jeans, but it doesn’t do so well with homes. First impressions matter; buyers generally decide within the first seven seconds whether they are interested in your home. If your home’s curb appeal is lacking—especially compared to other homes on your street—consider sprucing it up with landscaping, decluttering, fresh paint and maybe a new front door. Likewise, make sure the interior is spotless and decluttered for showing. A fresh coat of paint still goes a long way in improving both perceived and actual value.
